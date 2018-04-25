Peter Parker will go global in upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel

Share

By the time the still-untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel comes out, it will be actor Tom Holland‘s fifth turn as the web-slinging superhero. We suspect that will leave fans expecting an even more impressive adventure from his second solo(ish) outing, and it sounds like Marvel is working on it. The studio’s president, Kevin Feige, told Gizmodo’s i09 on April 21 that the action will extend beyond protagonist Peter Parker’s hometown and bring him to other parts of the world.

Naturally, Feige hasn’t revealed too many specifics, but he did discuss filming the sequel in a new location. Whereas the first film was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, they’ll start shooting its followup in London come early July. Filming in a particular city doesn’t mean that the story will be set there, but Feige confirmed that they chose London for a very specific reason.

“Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York,” the Marvel exec said, “but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige didn’t give any clues as to what stamps Peter will be adding to his passport, but he did strongly hint to i09 that the reason for the webslinger’s travel will be related to the events of Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, Avenger 4. The Marvel president noted that Civil War set up Homecoming and said that the next two Avengers films “will greatly inform” the upcoming Spider-Man flick — “probably even more so.” For what it’s worth, we vote for a stop in a Spanish-speaking country to give Peter more opportunities to apply his schoolwork to his real fictional life.

In spite of the fact that Peter will be doing some globe-trotting, Feige highlighted in an interview with IGN Africa that we’ll see the superhero trying to return to “normal life.” He pointed out how Peter is “one of us” and “is, quote-unquote, a normal person” in spite of having powers. To capture that, the sequel will show him back at school and settling into his “normal environment.”

“It’s fun to see that, because he can represent, you know, the world as a whole, as they try to move forward,” Feige said. “And you can do it in a way that is tonally unique, and tonally different than, certainly, the two Avengers films that people are about to see.”

The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is slated to hit theaters July 5, 2019.