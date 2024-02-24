 Skip to main content
St. Louis City vs Real Salt Lake live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Looking to follow up on last year’s explosive entrance into MLS, St. Louis City SC begin their 2024 season with a home fixture against Real Salt Lake.

St. Louis vs RSL starts tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET, and if you live in the United States or Canada, the only way to watch is on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch St. Louis vs Real Salt Lake on MLS Season Pass

MLS on Apple TV
Apple / Digital Trends

Much like last year, MLS Season Pass is the home for every game this season. Some matches may make their way to one of the regular broadcast TV channels like Fox or Fox Sports 1, and there will usually be a couple each week that are offered up for free by Apple TV, but most of the time you’ll need a Season Pass subscription to watch the match you’re seeking. That’s the case here with St. Louis vs Real Salt Lake.

Season Pass costs $15 per month ($13 if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber), but if you plan on watching games all year, it makes much more sense to go with the season-long option for just $99 (or $79 if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber). With the season going through December, that comes out to about $10 (or $8) per month.

Once you’ve grabbed a Season Pass subscription, you can then watch St. Louis vs Real Salt Lake–and any other MLS match–on the Apple TV app or website. There are pre- and post-game shows, and the match will be available with either English or Spanish commentary.

Watch St. Louis vs Real Salt Lake Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) is a necessary tool for providing security and privacy while online, but it can also be good for accessing content that would normally be geo-locked. In other words, with a VPN, you can stream US- or Canada-only content such as MLS Season Pass even if you’re in Spain or Brazil or mostly any other country around the world.

NordVPN is our recommendation due to its amalgam of speed, security and bevy of customizable options, but you can also check out our list of best VPN services and go from there.

