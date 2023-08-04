It’s been seven years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows left theaters, but the TMNT are making a comeback this week with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. This CGI-animated film definitely seems to be taking its cues from Sony’s Spider-Verse movies, and it was directed by Jeff Rowe from a script he co-wrote with executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, as well as Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Rogen, Goldberg, and Rowe share the story credit with Brendan O’Brien.

This reboot re-envisions Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), and Raphael (Brady Noon) as actual teenagers who want to find some way to be welcome among humans. They are also somewhat obsessed with social media. The Turtles were raised by their adoptive father, Master Splinter (Jackie Chan), and their first human friend is a young woman named April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri).

The Turtles mistakenly believe that they can get the acceptance they desire if they take down Superfly (Ice Cube), the leader of a gang of mutants who have their own plans to dominate humanity. Hannibal Buress also co-stars in the film as the voice of Genghis Frog, with Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Now, it’s time to answer the question that brought you here.

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem streaming?

No, not yet. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has only just arrived in theaters this week. And while August tends to be the weakest month at the summer box office, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon are hopeful that Mutant Mayhem can find its footing without being swallowed whole by the Barbenheimer phenomenon. For now, it’s not clear if Mutant Mayhem will finish ahead of Oppenheimer or Barbie during its opening weekend.

Will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem be available to stream at home?

Absolutely! You can bet that this will be one of the biggest additions to Paramount+ this fall ahead of the holiday season. It may get some extra time between its streaming premiere and its exit for theaters in order to give the studio a chance to release the film on Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD. The TMNT films have a fan base all of their own, and it would make sense to cater to those fans first. Additionally, Paramount’s streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video means that Mutant Mayhem may stream on Prime Video as soon as early 2024.

In the meantime, you can watch almost every single Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series or movie on Paramount+, and all of the details are right here.

