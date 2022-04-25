 Skip to main content
The Kids in the Hall return in new trailer for the revival

From 1988 to 1995, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson headlined the comedy sketch series The Kids in the Hall. To close out their five-season run on television, the “Kids” were all buried alive in the final episode. That’s why it’s fitting that the first trailer for Prime Video‘s revival picks up where The Kids in the Hall left off.

Naturally, the guys are somewhat disappointed that they’ve aged 27 years since the last episode. Regardless, they don’t let that get in the way of revisiting a few characters from the original series. For example, Mr. Tyzik/Headcrusher is back to destroy a monument during a police standoff. And the Eradicator is also back to “eradicate.”

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is executive producing The Kids in the Hall revival, which probably explains why a very Michaels-like character appears in the trailer. It’s very meta as the Michaels clone explains what Prime Video wants from the Kids, and he unintentionally revisits the troupe’s habit of playing both male and female characters.

Although the primary cast tends to play everyone, they can’t do it alone. That’s why they have a fantastic lineup of guest performers slated to appear, including Paul Bellini, Pete Davidson, Catherine O’Hara, Kenan Thompson, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Will Forte, Catherine Reitman, Samantha Bee, Fred Armisen, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jay Baruchel, Eddie Izzard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mark Hamill, and Colin Mochrie. The comedy group TallBoyz II Men will also appear on the show.

Prime Video is somewhat facetiously calling it “the first Canadian Amazon Original series.” The revival of The Kids in the Hall will run for eight episodes, with the season premiere occurring on Friday, May 13, on Prime Video.

