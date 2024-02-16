 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 underrated Amazon Prime Video TV shows that are perfect to watch in the winter

Joe Allen
By
Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot.
Sarah Shatz / USA Network / USA Network

Although most people don’t subscribe to Amazon Prime primarily as a streaming service, one of the great perks of having Prime is the chance to check out everything on Prime Video. Amazon is creating plenty of shows and movies of its own, and it also has a solid library of titles that are worth exploring.

While plenty of Amazon’s shows have received lots of attention, there are also some that have flown more under the radar. Today, we’re bringing you five such shows that you may never have heard of, but are definitely worth your attention.

Recommended Videos

Dead Ringers (2023)

Dead Ringers Limited Series Teaser

A recent limited series adapted from the acclaimed 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name, Dead Ringers tells the story of twin sisters who are pioneering gynecologists. The series, like the film it’s based on, definitely has its fair share of body horror, but it also has a brilliant central performance from Rachel Weisz, who plays both twins.

Related

Although the show balances comedy and horror to great effect, Dead Ringers is a real meditation on the limits of good science, and the reasons that experimenters cross those limits in the pursuit of greatness.

Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

Mr. Robot: Official Extended Trailer - Season 1

Mr. Robot was a phenomenon upon its initial release, but many of the people who started the show never finished. Fortunately, the show has a remarkably solid ending. It follows its central hacker character as he attempts to take down a massive corporation, all the while learning more and more about his own past.

Mr. Robot, for all of its talk of grand global conspiracies, is ultimately much more focused on its central characters than it is on the world outside of them. Thanks to some sharp performances from future Oscar winner Rami Malek (Oppenheimer) and Christian Slater, as well as beautiful direction, Mr. Robot managed to really stick the landing.

Undone (2019-)

Undone - Official Trailer | Prime Video

One of the chief reasons to watch Undone is the rotoscoping technology used to generate the series’ beautiful animation style. In addition to its animation, though, Undone is also a compelling story about a young women who finds that she now has the ability to travel through time. She uses this newfound ability in an attempt to uncover the mysteries surrounding her father’s death, but Undone is much more than just a run-of-the-mill detective story. It’s a story about a broken person trying and trying and trying to make themselves whole again.

Catastrophe (2017-2019)

Catastrophe Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

A four-season comedy about an accidental family, Catastrophe stars Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) as a couple who start a relationship after a one-night stand left them expecting a child. Although they didn’t plan on a permanent relationship, the show is all about the various ways in which they learn to live with one another while dealing with one another’s many flaws and foibles.

Catastrophe is one of the more grounded comedies on TV, and it’s also one of the funniest, which is why so many critics loved it upon its initial release.

The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019)

The Man in the High Castle Season 1 - Official Trailer: What If? | Prime Video

If you’re looking for some speculative fiction, The Man in the High Castle may be just what the doctor ordered. The show, adapted from the now-classic Philip K. Dick novel of the same name, imagines a future in which the Axis powers won World War II, leaving the U.S. divided into three separate regions. When film emerges that seems to suggest an alternate future, though, new hope rises, and a group of rebels become determined to find the film’s origins.

Man in the High Castle ran for a total of four seasons, and in that time, it manages to actually pay off a lot of the plot points that it laid out over the course of the series.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 underrated kids and family movies that are perfect to watch for the winter
Luca, Alberto, & Giulia shake hands in Disney's Luca.

In the darkness and cold that come with every winter, it can be tough to find good ways to spend time as a family. Summer allows for outdoor play, fairs, and often vacation, but in winter, entertaining your kids can be a major challenge. Thankfully, we have movies to get us through the boredom that can come with every winter.

There are plenty of great kids & family movies that the whole family can get something out of, but eventually, you might hit a point where you've seen the most obvious titles. If you're looking for something a little more off the beaten path, then we have the perfect list for you. Here are three underrated movies that your whole family can enjoy.
Luca (2021)
LUCA Official Trailer (2021) Disney Pixar Movie HD

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in February
Chris Hemsworth holds a gun outside of a prison cell in Extraction 2.

Netflix continues to bolster its library with new movies and TV shows every month. The streaming service has seen an increase in action movies in February, with American Assassin, Fury, Pacific Rim, Resident Evil, and Shot Caller all available to stream. Some of these films could find themselves on the top 10 charts of most popular films on the service.

If you are looking for more films to watch this month, we selected three action films to place in your Netflix queue. One of our picks is Extraction 2, the Chris Hemsworth-led sequel to one of Netflix's best original films. The other selections include a sequel to a famous assassin movie and an excellent zombie horror movie from Asia.
Extraction 2 (2023)

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in February
Milla Jovovich holds a gun and points it to the sky.

Looking for sci-fi to watch in February? Netflix has arguably one of the best libraries of sci-fi in all of streaming. Netflix subscribers can watch Dune, Jurassic Park, Gravity, Pacific Rim, and other sci-fi classics. Netflix also has several subgenres –romantic, action, drama, and anime – to satisfy the needs of sci-fi fans.

This month, we spotlighted five sci-fi movies you must watch in February. One of our selections is Ready Player One, Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Ernest Cline's novel. Other movies to watch in February include another Spielberg-helmed film, a spinoff sequel of a smash hit, and an underrated magical mystery.
Ready Player One (2018)

Read more