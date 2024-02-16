Although most people don’t subscribe to Amazon Prime primarily as a streaming service, one of the great perks of having Prime is the chance to check out everything on Prime Video. Amazon is creating plenty of shows and movies of its own, and it also has a solid library of titles that are worth exploring.

While plenty of Amazon’s shows have received lots of attention, there are also some that have flown more under the radar. Today, we’re bringing you five such shows that you may never have heard of, but are definitely worth your attention.

Dead Ringers (2023)

Dead Ringers Limited Series Teaser

A recent limited series adapted from the acclaimed 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name, Dead Ringers tells the story of twin sisters who are pioneering gynecologists. The series, like the film it’s based on, definitely has its fair share of body horror, but it also has a brilliant central performance from Rachel Weisz, who plays both twins.

Although the show balances comedy and horror to great effect, Dead Ringers is a real meditation on the limits of good science, and the reasons that experimenters cross those limits in the pursuit of greatness.

Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

Mr. Robot: Official Extended Trailer - Season 1

Mr. Robot was a phenomenon upon its initial release, but many of the people who started the show never finished. Fortunately, the show has a remarkably solid ending. It follows its central hacker character as he attempts to take down a massive corporation, all the while learning more and more about his own past.

Mr. Robot, for all of its talk of grand global conspiracies, is ultimately much more focused on its central characters than it is on the world outside of them. Thanks to some sharp performances from future Oscar winner Rami Malek (Oppenheimer) and Christian Slater, as well as beautiful direction, Mr. Robot managed to really stick the landing.

Undone (2019-)

Undone - Official Trailer | Prime Video

One of the chief reasons to watch Undone is the rotoscoping technology used to generate the series’ beautiful animation style. In addition to its animation, though, Undone is also a compelling story about a young women who finds that she now has the ability to travel through time. She uses this newfound ability in an attempt to uncover the mysteries surrounding her father’s death, but Undone is much more than just a run-of-the-mill detective story. It’s a story about a broken person trying and trying and trying to make themselves whole again.

Catastrophe (2017-2019)

Catastrophe Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

A four-season comedy about an accidental family, Catastrophe stars Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) as a couple who start a relationship after a one-night stand left them expecting a child. Although they didn’t plan on a permanent relationship, the show is all about the various ways in which they learn to live with one another while dealing with one another’s many flaws and foibles.

Catastrophe is one of the more grounded comedies on TV, and it’s also one of the funniest, which is why so many critics loved it upon its initial release.

The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019)

The Man in the High Castle Season 1 - Official Trailer: What If? | Prime Video

If you’re looking for some speculative fiction, The Man in the High Castle may be just what the doctor ordered. The show, adapted from the now-classic Philip K. Dick novel of the same name, imagines a future in which the Axis powers won World War II, leaving the U.S. divided into three separate regions. When film emerges that seems to suggest an alternate future, though, new hope rises, and a group of rebels become determined to find the film’s origins.

Man in the High Castle ran for a total of four seasons, and in that time, it manages to actually pay off a lot of the plot points that it laid out over the course of the series.

