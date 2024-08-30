5 best kids movies to stream this Labor Day weekend

Depending on where you live, Labor Day either represents the last real summer time before kids go back to school, or their first break after they returned a few weeks ago. Regardless, long weekends often mean that parents have to find a way to entertain their kids.

If you’re looking for a great movie worth streaming that your kids will enjoy, then we’ve got just the list for you (once you’re done with all these Netflix shows). We’ve pulled titles from all the major streaming services that are a great way to spend the weekend whether your kid is watching them for the first time or the hundredth.

The Lego Movie (2014)

The LEGO® Movie - Official Main Trailer [HD]

A movie about Legos may have seemed like a terrible idea, or at best, a slightly clever commercial for the toys that the movie is based on. Instead, what we got was The Lego Movie, which was ultimately a tribute to the creativity that Legos themselves inspire.

The movie follows a regular Lego guy named Emmett who discovers that he may be a chosen one capable of stopping the evil Lord Business from freezing everyone in place with the Kragle. The central twist is best left unspoiled, but it’s the kind of reveal that could have both parent and child in tears, easily making it one of the best animated movies of the 21st century.

You can watch The Lego Movie on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD)

Few movies in any genre are as visually dynamic and inventive as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse tells the story of Miles Morales as he discovers that there is a group of Spider-people who have come together to protect the multiverse.

Because the movie spends so much time on Miles and his relationship with Gwen Stacy, Across the Spider-Verse has a potent emotional core that beautifully complements its incredible aesthetic. This movie is long, but given how exciting it is to look at, that probably won’t be a problem.

You can watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix.

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon | Official Trailer

A pandemic release from Disney that didn’t get the hype it deserved, Raya and the Last Dragon tells the story of a teenage girl who discovers that she is her village’s last hope after an ancient evil returns. While that setup may seem a little generic, the actual plot beats of Raya are anything but. In the end, this is a story about forgiveness and grace, two things every child could stand to learn more about.

Along the way, the movie features some genuinely impressive action, a vocal performance from Awkwafina where she seems to be trying, and some pretty sweet Dragon designs.

You can watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+.

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Kiki's Delivery Service - Official Trailer

Director Hayao Miyazaki is an animator, but that definitely doesn’t mean that every movie he’s made is great for kids. If you’re looking for one of his films that is kid-friendly, though, Kiki’s Delivery Service may be just the thing.

It doesn’t have the same cultural ubiquity as My Neighbor Totoro, but this gentle story of a young witch who leaves home for the first time and discovers what it means to grow up is both moving and surprising in the ways it does not adhere to traditional American ideas about what animation can or should be.

You can watch Kiki’s Delivery Service on Max.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - Official Theatrical Trailer

In many ways, it seems like Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox was the culmination of the director’s love for precision and perfection. His first stop-motion animated movie, and an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s story, Fantastic Mr. Fox follows a fox who deceives his wife and family in order to raid farmers’ crops.

After giving in to his worst impulses, Mr. Fox realizes just how much danger he’s put those around him in, and has to come up with a harebrained scheme to save them all. It’s a beautiful, precise, and surprisingly emotional story that plays into all of Anderson’s strengths.

You can watch Fantastic Mr. Fox on Hulu.