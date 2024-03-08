 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March

Christine Persaud
By
Friends cheer in Ricky Stanicky.
Amazon Prime Video

In the mood for some hearty laughs? There’s nothing like a quality comedy to brighten a day or evening. Comedies come in all shapes and sizes, from ones that feature silly potty humor to more sophisticated comedies that have dramatic moments as well. You might feel like watching a Will Ferrell comedy one night then be looking for something more like a murder mystery with comedic undertones the next.

We have you covered with three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March, including a Golden Globe-nominated black comedy released last year, a brand-new movie, and one that features the voices of Ferrell and Jamie Foxx.

Recommended Videos

Ricky Stanicky (2024)

Ricky Stanicky - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Is Ricky Stanicky going to be the best comedy movie you’ve seen this year? No. But if you’re familiar with Peter Farrelly’s past work, including movies like Shallow Hall, Me, Myself and Irene, and There’s Something About Mary, you’ll want to check out this movie. Zac Efron stars as Dean, one of three friends who made up a person to blame their misbehaviors on as kids.

Related

Now as adults, they continue to use “Ricky” as an excuse to get out of things, even take guys’ trips. Their wives, families, and even bosses are none the wiser. But 25 years into the con, the truth is closing in on them. So, the trio comes up with the most ridiculous plan: they hire a man, played by John Cena, to pretend to be this elusive friend no one has ever met.

The plan, however, backfires when Ricky starts to infiltrate their lives, and the guys want him gone. It won’t be so easy, however. Ricky Stanicky is pure, silly, R-rated fun if you’re looking for one of those comedies you can completely turn your brain off to watch.

Stream Ricky Stanicky on Prime Video.

Saltburn (2023)

Saltburn | Official Trailer

For something more cerebral and also quite graphic and sexual, Saltburn was all anyone could talk about in 2023 when the movie premiered. Featuring an incredible cast that includes Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and Rosamund Pike, Keoghan is Oliver, an Oxford student who doesn’t quite fit in. He’s invited to a popular student’s home to spend time with his affluent family. While there, Oliver gets caught up in the eccentricities and oddities of this strange family whose members have a penchant for unique proclivities.

Touching on themes of opulence, excess, and deep-seated obsession, Saltburn is unlike any movie you may have watched before. It’s a unique blend of thriller and black comedy that will see your jaw drop at some of the most graphically disturbing scenes. It’s the type of movie you can’t help but talk about with others after you watch it.

Stream Saltburn on Prime Video.

Strays (2023)

Strays | Official Trailer [HD]

Lighthearted and amusing, Strays is an adorable movie with a voice cast that reads like a who’s who of comedy. Along with Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, there’s Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Brett Gelman, and Will Forte (who plays his human self). The plot is built around Reggie (Ferrell), a Border Terrier who doesn’t pick up on the signs that his owner Doug (Forte) doesn’t really love him. He only kept the dog to anger his ex.

When Reggie is separated from Doug, he meets the streetwise Boston Terrier, Bug (Foxx), who teaches him how to live as a stray. Together with other dog friends, they open Reggie’s eyes to Doug’s true intentions. Reeling from the disappointing revelation, Reggie and his new friends set out to find Doug and get their revenge in the most cringe-worthy way.

Strays is crude in its humor, but beneath the surface are positive, even heartwarming, messages. If you can’t resist a comedy with talking dogs, Strays is for you.

Stream Strays on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in March
Two men stand in an elevator in BlackBerry.

New movies and TV shows are set to arrive on Hulu throughout March, including one of the buzziest movies of 2023, Poor Things, which finally makes its streaming debut on March 7. Nominated for 11 Oscars, Poor Things is Yorgos Lanthimos' feminist Frankenstein story starring a fearless Emma Stone. Other films arriving in March include Dune, Failure to Launch, and Dunkirk.

But not every film on Hulu can be advertised on Hulu's homepage. There are many underrated movies with just as much, if not more, critical acclaim than those featured titles. Below are three hidden gems worth your time and attention. Our picks include an off-the-rails biopic, a modern adaptation of an iconic tragedy, and a little-seen sports film.
BlackBerry (2023)

Read more
3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in March
The cast of Sleepy Hollow.

There are still a few more weeks of cold weather ahead before winter ends, but Paramount+ is bringing the heat with its action movies. So, if you need an excuse to stay inside or a selection of action films to get your blood circulating, we have a few recommendations for you.

The three action movies on Paramount+ that you need to watch in March are all among the new films added to Paramount+ on the first of the month. More importantly, all three films are available to watch on every tier of Paramount+, so you don't have to pay extra to see any of our choices below.
Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in March
Two men hold guns in 21 Bridges.

The first week of March marks the arrival of new films and TV shows on Netflix. The streamer's biggest movie release this month is Damsel, a fantasy thriller starring Millie Bobby Brown as a princess who must slay a dragon to survive. Another Netflix original arriving in March is Irish Wish, a new romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan. Both films will likely debut in the top 10 and become some of the most popular movies on Netflix.

These new films will dominate the Netflix homepage, and rightfully so. However, there are hundreds of good films in Netflix's library. To find them, you need to know where to look, so we created this list as a road map to hidden gems. Our selections for five underrated movies on Netflix include a musical comedy involving The Beatles, a teen psychological thriller, and an entertaining cop thriller.
Yesterday (2019)

Read more