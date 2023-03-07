 Skip to main content
The Mandalorian season 3, episode 2 release date, time, channel, and plot

The wait is over! After a two-year hiatus that seemed to last forever, The Mandalorian has triumphantly returned to the small screen. The groundbreaking show proved the Star Wars franchise can work just as well, if not better, on the small screen than in movie theatres, and helped pave the way for successful follow-up series like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the superb Andor.

Because it’s been a while, audiences may have forgotten certain specific details about the show or just where and when to watch it. Digital Trends is here with a handy guide to The Mandalorian season 3, including when you can watch episode 2, plot details, trailers, and much more.

When does episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3 release?

Din and Grogu sit in snow in The Mandalorian.

Episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3 will be available to watch on March 8, 2023.

What time does episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3 start streaming?

Episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3 will be available to stream at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.

What is episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3 about?

Grogu holds up a red jewel in The Mandalorian.

Episode 2 is titled Chapter 18. Not much is known at this time about the episode’s plot.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for season 3 of The Mandalorian: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Do you still have questions about what happened in episode 1? Digital Trends answers the 5 burning questions you may have after The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1.

Can I watch a trailer for episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3?

No. The best we can do is a trailer for the whole season:

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Official Trailer | Disney+

Who stars in episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl “Apollo Creed” Weathers as Greef Karga, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, and Nick Nolte as Kuiil. The episode is directed by Rachel Morrison, who was the cinematographer on such movies as Mudbound, Dope, and Black Panther.

How long is episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3?

Episode 2 of The Mandalorian season 3 runs approximately 40 to 50 minutes.

How many episodes are there in The Mandalorian season 3?

Din and Greef stand in The Mandalorian.

There are eight episodes in The Mandalorian season 3. This matches the episode count in each of seasons 1 and 2.

Do I need to watch The Book of Boba Fett before The Mandalorian season 3?

Yes! Especially episodes 5, 6, and 7, which feature Din Djarin and develops his relationship with Grogu. Without watching those episodes, you might be confused when The Mandalorian season 3 starts as things are different for Grogu and company since season 2 ended.

