 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 3 release date, time, channel, and plot

Jason Struss
By

At last, the wait is over! After a two-year hiatus that seemed to last forever, The Mandalorian has triumphantly returned to the small screen. The groundbreaking show proved the Star Wars franchise can work just as well, if not better, on the small screen than in movie theatres, and helped pave the way for successful follow-up series like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the superb Andor.

Because it has been a while, audiences may have forgotten certain specific details about the show or just where and when to watch it. Digital Trends is here with a handy guide to The Mandalorian season 3, including when you can watch episode 3, plot details, trailers, and much more.

When does episode 3 of The Mandalorian season 3 release?

Grogu looks up in The Mandalorian.

Episode 3 of The Mandalorian season 3 is now available to watch early in the morning on March 15, 2023.

What time does episode 3 of The Mandalorian season 3 start streaming?

Episode 3 of The Mandalorian season 3 is now available to stream.

What is episode 3 of The Mandalorian season 3 about?

Din explores a cave in The Mandalorian.

Episode 3 is titled Chapter 19 or The Convert. Not much is known at this time about the episode’s plot. Here’s Disney+’s official synopsis: “On Coruscant, former Imperials find amnesty in the New Republic.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis for season 3 of The Mandalorian: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Do you still have questions about what happened in episode 1? Digital Trends answers the five burning questions you may have after The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1.

Can I watch a trailer for episode 3 of The Mandalorian season 3?

No. The best we can do is a trailer for the whole season:

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Official Trailer | Disney+

Who stars in episode 3 of The Mandalorian season 3?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, Emily Swallow as The Armoror, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl “Apollo Creed” Weathers as Greef Karga, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, and Katy M. O’ Brien as a comms officer. The episode is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who directed the 2020 movie Minari and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Director.

How long is episode 3 of The Mandalorian season 3?

Episode 3 of The Mandalorian season 3 runs approximately 48 minutes.

How many episodes are there in The Mandalorian season 3?

Din rides a plane in The Mandalorian.

There are eight episodes in The Mandalorian season 3. This matches the episode count in each of seasons 1 and 2.

Do I need to watch The Book of Boba Fett before The Mandalorian season 3?

Yes! Especially episodes 5, 6, and 7, which feature Din Djarin and develop his relationship with Grogu. Without watching those episodes, you might be confused at the start of The Mandalorian season 3 as things are different for Grogu and company since season 2 ended.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream
A wide shot of the inside of the Alamodome arena.

March Madness dives into action today, with the first games of the 68-team tournament tipping things off on truTV. Texas A&M-CC and Southeast Missouri State get things started in the First Four, as the two teams battle for a 16-seed in the field of 64 taking place in a couple of days. With truTV handling the television broadcast, many of the best live TV streaming services are in play if you’re hoping to watch the game online. We’ve rounded up the best places to watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream, so read onward for more details.
Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream on Sling TV

truTV and the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream are available on Sling TV, an all-in-one streaming TV service that has quite a few channels to offer, yet manages to keep things simple. There are two base plans to choose from with Sling—Sling Blue and Sling Orange—and truTV comes with each of them. This means you can’t go wrong with a Sling TV subscription if you want to watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State, and you can decide which plan is best for you based on the other channels included. These base plans start at $40 per month, and while there is no Sling TV free trial available, discounts are often available to first-time subscribers.
Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Read more
Forget season 2: We can’t wait for season 3 and 4 of The Last of Us
Joel and Ellie look at something in The Last of Us.

This article contains spoilers for season 1 of The Last of Us.

HBO's The Last of Us recently concluded its terrific first season on Sunday night. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which will be developed from the video game The Last of Us Part II. However, showrunners Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted) revealed the second season would not cover the entirety of Part II and they need a third and potentially fourth season to complete the story.

Read more
New Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves preview enters a dangerous maze
Sophia Lillis in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Later this month, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will bring the storied RPG franchise back to the big screen for the first time in 23 years (not counting the two direct-to-video D&D movies, of course). Fortunately, it looks like Honor Among Thieves is striking the right tone between fantasy action and a touch of comedy. And in a new preview scene from the film, the unlikely heroes are thrust into a shifting maze while being chased by a displacer beast. Additionally, there's an unexpected nod to the franchise's past.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Let the Games Begin Clip (2023 Movie)

Read more