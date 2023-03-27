 Skip to main content
The Mandalorian season 3, episode 5 release date, time, channel, and plot

Jason Struss
By

After a two-year hiatus that seemed to last forever, The Mandalorian has triumphantly returned to the small screen. The groundbreaking show proved the Star Wars franchise can work just as well, if not better, on the small screen than in movie theatres, and helped pave the way for successful follow-up series like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the superb Andor.

Because it has been a while, audiences may have forgotten certain specific details about the show or just where and when to watch it. Digital Trends is here with a handy guide to The Mandalorian season 3, including when you can watch episode 5, plus plot details, trailers, and much more.

When does episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3 release?

Din is surrounded by aliens in The Mandalorian.

Episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3 will stream on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

What time does episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3 start streaming?

Episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3 will be available to stream at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.

What is episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3 about?

Din looks down at Grogu in The Mandalorian.

Episode 5 is titled Chapter 21. Not much is known at this time about the episode’s plot.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for season 3 of The Mandalorian: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Do you still have questions about what happened in episode 3? Digital Trends answers the five burning questions you may have after The Mandalorian season 3, episode 4.

Can I watch a trailer for episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3?

No. The best we can do is a trailer for the whole season:

Who stars in episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. The episode is directed by Peter Ramsey, who directed the Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

How long is episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3?

Episode 5 of The Mandalorian season 3 runs around 41 minutes.

How many episodes are there in The Mandalorian season 3?

Din, Grogu, and the Armoror stand in the desert in The Mandalorian.

There are eight episodes in The Mandalorian season 3. This matches the episode count in each of seasons 1 and 2. After this episode, there are only three episodes left in season three of The Mandalorian.

Do I need to watch The Book of Boba Fett before The Mandalorian season 3?

Yes! Especially episodes 5, 6, and 7, which feature Din Djarin and develop his relationship with Grogu. Without watching those episodes, you might be confused at the start of The Mandalorian season 3 as things are different for Grogu and company since season 2 ended.

