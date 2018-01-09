Amazon’s ‘The Tick’ is back in blue in first trailer for second half of season 1

Hear that? That’s the sound of evil shaking in its stylishly sinister boots, because The Tick will officially return with more adventures February 23.

Amazon Studios released a trailer for the second half of the first season of The Tick, and accompanied it with the official announcement of the show’s return date. Fans of the big, blue hero — and his diminutive, winged partner, Arthur — need only wait until the end of February for more of the popular series, which will return with six more episodes to close out the season.

The Tick is set in a world where superheroes are a fact of life, and so are the supervillains that make life difficult for them and the rest of the working world. When mild-mannered accountant Arthur Everest has a chance encounter with a mysterious, blue superhero of questionable intelligence calling himself “The Tick,” his life is upended and he becomes The Tick’s reluctant partner with some help from a high-tech suit that he doesn’t quite understand how to operate. Arthur and The Tick soon find themselves in the crosshairs of The Terror, a legendary supervillain who was presumed dead, and must navigate a confusing world populated by superpowered heroes and villains — neither of which always have humanity’s best interests in mind.

The Tick and Arthur are portrayed in the series by Peter Serafinowicz and Griffin Newman, respectively, with Jackie Earle Haley playing the role of The Terror. Valorie Curry plays Arthur’s concerned sister, Dot, while Brendan Hines plays the superhero Superian, Yara Martinez plays the villain Miss Lint, Scott Speiser plays the lethal vigilante Overkill, Michael Cerveris plays the gangster Ramses IV, and Alan Tudyk voices the sentient boat known as Dangerboat. (Yes, you read that last part correctly.)

The series is based on the comic book character of the same name created by Ben Edlund, who serves as an executive producer on the series. The series is the second live-action television show based on the character, following the nine-episode 2001 series that starred Patrick Warburton as The Tick. An animated series based on the character previously aired for three seasons from 1994-1996 on the Fox network.

The first six episodes of The Tick are currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.