Thor and Jane reunite in new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

Nobody likes messy breakups, especially when you’re an immortal space god. But Thor (Chris Hemsworth) had to part with the love of his life, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), years before the events of Thor: Ragnarok. However, the duo are finally reunited in the second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. The key difference is that Jane has become the Mighty Thor, complete with the powers of Thor himself.

Are you wondering how Jane can wield Thor’s hammer? The answer goes all the way back to the first Thor movie, when Odin placed an enchantment on Mjolnir. The inscription on the hammer spells out the enchantment: “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” It turns out that being worthy of the hammer’s power is not gender specific. Thus, Jane can be the new Thor because she has proven that she has the heart of a hero. But Jane’s new role might make things awkward with her ex-boyfriend.

There is also a more immediate problem for the Thors to deal with beyond their complicated relationship. Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) is carving his way through the universe. And true to his name, Gorr has the means and the will to kill every god in creation, one at a time. Luckily, Thor and Jane have some backup.

Tessa Thompson co-stars as Valkyrie, with Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster. Almost the entire cast of Guardians of the Galaxy is also reprising their roles, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket.

Taika Waititi directed the film and co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Marvel Studios will release Thor: Love and Thunder on Friday, July 8.

Editors' Recommendations