3 dramas on Amazon Freevee you should watch in January

Blair Marnell
By

There’s nothing better than being able to watch movies for free, which is the key selling point of Amazon Freevee. As long as you’re willing to sit through some commercial breaks, you don’t even need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to see a selection of classic films and a few modern titles as well.

The catch with Freevee is that the vast majority of its titles are less than stellar examples of cinema. Regardless, there are still a few gems in Freevee’s lineup, which is why we’ve put together this list of the three dramas on Freevee that you should watch in January. Keep in mind that movies on Freevee are constantly updated, and just because these films are here in January doesn’t mean that you’ll be able to find them next month.

Somewhere in Time (1980)

Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour in Somewhere in Time.
Universal Pictures

In one of his first roles after starring in Superman, Christopher Reeve headlines Somewhere in Time as Richard Collier, a young man who becomes enamored with a photo of Elise McKenna (Jane Seymour), an actress who was young during the turn of the century. Richard soon realizes that time travel is possible through hypnotic suggestion, and he even finds proof that he will succeed in going back in time.

Once he’s in the past, Richard’s romantic pursuit of Elise initially unnerves her, as her manager, William Fawcett Robinson (Christopher Plummer), tries to run him off. But Richard and Elise’s love can’t be denied, even if fate has some cruel twists for them.

Watch Somewhere in Time on Freevee.

Wind River (2017)

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner as Jane and Cory in the forest in the film Wind River.
Image via STX International

Marvel veterans Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen star in Wind River as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Agent Cory Lambert and FBI Special Agent Jane Banner, respectively. This unlikely duo comes together after Lambert discovers the body of Natalie Hanson (Kelsey Asbille), an Indigenous woman whose lover, Matt Rayburn (Jon Bernthal), is also missing.

Tensions rise when Matt’s co-workers are spectacularly unhelpful and uninterested in assisting the investigation. The situation only becomes deadlier when the secrets finally come out, and neither Lambert nor Banner may be ready for what they will find.

Watch Wind River on Freevee.

Stillwater (2021)

Matt Damon in Stillwater.
Focus Features

You may immediately think of the Amanda Knox case when you hear the premise of Stillwater. Allison Baker (Abigail Breslin) has been in a French prison for five years for allegedly murdering her roommate and lover, Lina. And as much as Allison loves her father, Bill Baker (Oppenheimer‘s Matt Damon), she has no faith that an out-of-work oil rig worker can help her prove her innocence.

Regardless, Bill recruits a French single mother, Virginie (Camille Cottin), to act as his translator as he chases down leads that he hopes will exonerate his daughter. Unfortunately for Bill, his potential sources are less than eager to help him.

Watch Stillwater on Freevee.

