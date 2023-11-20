 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 dramas on Freevee you should watch in November

Blair Marnell
By

Next year, Amazon Prime Video is shifting to an ad-supported streaming format in its standard tier. Essentially, Prime Video will be doing the same thing that Amazon Freevee is already doing, except Freevee really is free. You don’t even need to be a Prime subscriber to see Freevee’s terrific lineup of movies.

Our drama picks for Freevee this month include an autobiographical tale of justice delayed, a World War II period drama, and an unexpected look back at one of the deadliest serial killers in American history. These are the three dramas on Freevee that you should watch in November.

Recommended Videos

The Hurricane (1999)

Denzel Washington in The Hurricane.
Universal Pictures

During the 1999 awards season, The Hurricane was taken to task for certain liberties in the script that didn’t line up with reality. But the core of the story is true. Rubin ‘The Hurricane’ Carter (Denzel Washington) was a boxer on the rise in 1966 when he and his friend were wrongfully convicted of three murders based on false testimony.

Related

As Carter languishes in prison for two decades, a young child, Lesra Martin (Vicellous Reon Shannon), makes it his mission to prove that Carter is innocent so his hero can be set free from prison. Lesra lives up to that promise, although he had plenty of help along the way and a lifetime of injustice to confront.

Watch The Hurricane on Freevee.

Allied (2016)

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in Allied.
Paramount Pictures

Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis helmed Allied, a World War II drama that features Brad Pitt as Canadian Air Force officer Max Vatan. While on a mission in 1942, Max meets and falls in love with French resistance member Marianne Beauséjour (The Dark Knight Rises‘ Marion Cotillard). Max even convinces Marianne to marry him, and they move to England to start a family.

Unfortunately for Max, his happy family life may not be what it seems. In 1944, Max is informed that Marianne may be a German spy who assumed the real Marianne’s identity. And if Max can’t prove Marianne’s innocence, he’s expected to personally execute her or else he’ll share the punishment for her treason.

Watch Allied on Freevee.

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

A quiet moment in My Friend Dahmer.
FilmRise

My Friend Dahmer isn’t a horror movie, but it does feature a monster in the making. Based upon John Backderf’s graphic novel of the same name, My Friend Dahmer is based on the true story of the friendship that Backderf and his circle of pals tried to form with Jeffrey Dahmer (Ross Lynch) when they went to the same high school.

There’s no way that Backderf and his friends could have guessed that the awkward kid they knew would go on to become one of America’s most infamous serial killers. But the signs are all over this movie, as Dahmer becomes more and more detached from reality and his fantasies go in violent directions until no one is left to save Dahmer or his future victims from his dark urges.

Watch My Friend Dahmer on Freevee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 PBS shows you should watch in November
A journalist walks through the ruins of Mariupol in 20 Days in Mariupol.

Long before there were streaming services, PBS was bringing together programming from all over the world to go along with original documentaries, news programming, and scripted dramas. The best part is that PBS was -- and continues to be -- free of charge. You don't need to be a PBS member to watch some of the best documentary programs that you can find, but it would definitely help these teams continue making the shows that you want to watch.

For this month, we've chosen the three PBS shows that you should watch in November, including a harrowing look at the war in Ukraine, an extremely enjoyable history of ninjas, and a documentary about the groundbreaking women's sports rule Title IX, which paved the way for female athletes to get the spotlight that they deserve. For more PBS shows, you can check out our roundup of everything coming to PBS in November.
Frontline: 20 Days in Mariupol

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in November
Two men hold guns next to each other in 13 Hours.

Who's in the mood for an action film? Netflix has an impressive slate of action films that only improves with the addition of new films every month. New arrivals include Liam Neeson's Cold Pursuit, David Fincher's The Killer, and Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong.

This November, we curated a list of three action movies you need to watch on Netflix. Our action picks include one of the best war movies ever made, an underrated Clint Eastwood thriller, and Michael Bay at his finest.
Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in November
Jean-Claude Van Damme in Timecop.

Generally, we tend to give streamers the benefit of the doubt when it comes to their film libraries. But there's no getting around the fact that the science fiction selection on Peacock is awful. For every Back to the Future, there are dozens of low-budget schlock-fests like Atlantic Rim, Lord of the Elves, and Dino King. Those are all real movies on Peacock, but they aren't worth your time. And unfortunately, there's nothing new on Peacock in November in the popular genre.

With such a thin selection to work with, it can be truly challenging to find sci-fi flicks on Peacock that are worth watching. But after an exhaustive search, we've come up with the following three sci-fi movies on Peacock that you need to watch in November.
Freejack (1992)

Read more