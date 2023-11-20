3 dramas on Freevee you should watch in November

Next year, Amazon Prime Video is shifting to an ad-supported streaming format in its standard tier. Essentially, Prime Video will be doing the same thing that Amazon Freevee is already doing, except Freevee really is free. You don’t even need to be a Prime subscriber to see Freevee’s terrific lineup of movies.

Our drama picks for Freevee this month include an autobiographical tale of justice delayed, a World War II period drama, and an unexpected look back at one of the deadliest serial killers in American history. These are the three dramas on Freevee that you should watch in November.

Recommended Videos

The Hurricane (1999)

During the 1999 awards season, The Hurricane was taken to task for certain liberties in the script that didn’t line up with reality. But the core of the story is true. Rubin ‘The Hurricane’ Carter (Denzel Washington) was a boxer on the rise in 1966 when he and his friend were wrongfully convicted of three murders based on false testimony.

As Carter languishes in prison for two decades, a young child, Lesra Martin (Vicellous Reon Shannon), makes it his mission to prove that Carter is innocent so his hero can be set free from prison. Lesra lives up to that promise, although he had plenty of help along the way and a lifetime of injustice to confront.

Watch The Hurricane on Freevee.

Allied (2016)

Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis helmed Allied, a World War II drama that features Brad Pitt as Canadian Air Force officer Max Vatan. While on a mission in 1942, Max meets and falls in love with French resistance member Marianne Beauséjour (The Dark Knight Rises‘ Marion Cotillard). Max even convinces Marianne to marry him, and they move to England to start a family.

Unfortunately for Max, his happy family life may not be what it seems. In 1944, Max is informed that Marianne may be a German spy who assumed the real Marianne’s identity. And if Max can’t prove Marianne’s innocence, he’s expected to personally execute her or else he’ll share the punishment for her treason.

Watch Allied on Freevee.

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

My Friend Dahmer isn’t a horror movie, but it does feature a monster in the making. Based upon John Backderf’s graphic novel of the same name, My Friend Dahmer is based on the true story of the friendship that Backderf and his circle of pals tried to form with Jeffrey Dahmer (Ross Lynch) when they went to the same high school.

There’s no way that Backderf and his friends could have guessed that the awkward kid they knew would go on to become one of America’s most infamous serial killers. But the signs are all over this movie, as Dahmer becomes more and more detached from reality and his fantasies go in violent directions until no one is left to save Dahmer or his future victims from his dark urges.

Watch My Friend Dahmer on Freevee.

Editors' Recommendations