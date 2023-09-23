3 sci-fi movies to watch if you like No One is Going to Save You

This week, Hulu is heading into Huluween with a new original sci-fi/horror film, No One is Going to Save You. And if you like No One is Going to Save You‘s blend of science fiction and terror then you’re going to love the three sci-fi movies we’ve chosen which have a lot in common with it.

Brian Duffield wrote and directed No One is Going to Save You, which features Dopesick‘s Kaitlyn Dever in the leading role as Brynn Adams. Dever really has to carry the movie because Brynn is alone for long stretches of time while living a life of self-imposed solitude in her childhood home. Brynn has been hiding from the outside world for years, but she can’t hide any longer once an alien invasion begins. Even Brynn’s remote home will come under attack from the aliens. And as the title states, no one will be able to save Brynn from this menace. So she’ll have to save herself.

Recommended Videos

Once you’ve finished your first viewing of No One is Going to Save You, these are the three sci-fi to watch.

Signs (2002)

Signs was kind of the start of a downward turn for M. Night Shyamalan‘s initial run of movies after The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable established him as a filmmaker. But considering the premise of No One Will Save You, there’s no question that Signs shares a lot of similarities with it. Mel Gibson stars as Graham Hess, a recently widowed father and ex-priest who is still grieving for his late wife when evidence mounts that an alien invasion is imminent.

As events unfold around the world, Graham’s brother, Merrill Hess (Joaquin Phoenix), and Graham’s children, Morgan (Rory Culkin) and Bo (Abigail Breslin), become paranoid that the alien invaders will come for them all. Those fears prove to be well-founded for the Hess family when they come face-to-face with malevolent visitors from beyond the stars.

Watch Signs on Max.

Nope (2022)

The alien invasion isn’t quite as intimate in Jordan Peele’s Nope, but the tension more than makes up for it. Struggling horse trainers Otis “OJ” Haywood Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald “Em” Haywood (Keke Palmer) notice that an unidentified flying object has been hanging around their ranch and snacking on their horses. That’s when the siblings hit upon the idea of obtaining irrefutable proof of aliens in the name of obtaining fame and fortune.

Fry’s Electronics salesman Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) invites himself to be a part of the Haywoods’ plan, and veteran cinematographer Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott) eventually accepts their invitation as well. However, the UFO in question appears to be agitated by any attempt to film it, and it proves to be extremely dangerous to anyone who dares to look directly at it.

Watch Nope on Prime Video.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

There is indeed something otherworldly at play in 10 Cloverfield Lane, but the real horror lies inside in this sci-fi/horror thriller. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Michelle, a young woman who has a car accident amidst reports of simultaneous disasters in some of the world’s major cities. Michelle awakens in the bunker of Howard Stambler (John Goodman), a stranger who claims that he saved her life and that everyone outside of the bunker is dead.

Emmett DeWitt (John Gallagher Jr.) is the only other survivor in the bunker, and he corroborates Howard’s account. Regardless, Michelle is forced to wonder whether she faces greater danger by staying with Howard than she would in the outside world.

Watch 10 Cloverfield Lane on Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations