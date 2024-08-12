 Skip to main content
3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in August 2024

Ever since Amazon Prime Video added commercials to its standard tier, the number of movies on Freevee has dropped dramatically. Now, even the schlock films show up with Prime Video logos instead of Freevee’s icon. And it’s very difficult to find a good movie on Freevee, much less a great one.

Not to be deterred, we have put together a new list of three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in August. The only things that connect these flicks is that they have really good casts and they’re a cut above the rest of the action movies on Freevee.

Blood Father (2016)

Erin Moriarty and Mel Gibson in Blood Father.
SND Films

Chances are very high that most people have never seen or heard of Blood Father, a French action film that made roughly $7 million in 2016. But it’s got a terrific cast including Mel Gibson and William H. Macy, with supporting turns by The Boys‘ Erin Moriarty  and Andor star Diego Luna.

Gibson plays John Link, a newly released ex-convict who reunites with his daughter, Lydia Carson-Link (Moriarty). Since John last saw her, Lydia has become an addict and the girlfriend of a hardened gangster, Jonah Pincerna (Luna). After Lydia accidentally shoots Jonah during a robbery, his gang marks her for death. John, with the help of his AA sponsor, Kirby (Macy), has to find a way to protect Lydia from the gang and keep her out of Jonah’s grasp.

Watch Blood Father on Freevee.

No Escape (1994)

Ray Liotta in No Escape.
Savoy Pictures

The late Ray Liotta starred in No Escape, a 1994 film that was set in the then future year of 2022. Liotta’s character, JT Robbins, is imprisoned for refusing to kill innocent people in Benghazi, and for murdering his commanding officer, who tried to instigate a massacre. For that crime, and his frequent escape attempts, JT is sentenced to Absolom, a remote island where the worst prisoners are kept.

JT quickly runs afoul with Absolom’s inmate dictator, Walter Marek (Stuart Wilson), before aligning himself with a rival faction led by The Father (Lance Henriksen). But as Marek and The Father march toward war, JT’s priority is survival and finding a way to escape the island.

Watch No Escape on Freevee.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Jason Statham and Jessica Alba in Mechanic: Resurrection.
Lionsgate

Is it really a resurrection when the first Mechanic movie already revealed that Jason Statham’s Arthur Bishop was still alive? It’s semantics at this point, but Mechanic: Resurrection has a much better supporting cast than most of Statham’s action flicks. While enjoying his retirement, Arthur and his friend, Mei (Michelle Yeoh), witness a young woman named Gina Thornton (Jessica Alba) being abused by her lover.

After being rescued from that situation, Gina starts to fall for Arthur and he feels the same. That’s when Riah Crain (Sam Hazeldine) strikes. He kidnaps Gina to force Arthur out of retirement so he can kill three of his rivals. One of the rivals, Max Adams (Tommy Lee Jones), is a much harder target than the other two. So Arthur needs to be creative to get out of this jam.

Watch Mechanic: Resurrection on Freevee.

