 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in December

Blair Marnell
By

Paramount+ doesn’t always have the great movie selection of its rivals, and it doesn’t help when many of its best films are reserved only for the premium tier, Paramount+ with Showtime. That’s why our picks for the three underrated movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in December are available on all tiers. It’s the only way that seems fair.

This month, our choices include films by director Francis Ford Coppola and his daughter, Sofia Coppola, as well as a rare natural horror film that uses actual creatures instead of inventing some supernatural threat. But if you’re looking for more options, check out our round-up of everything new on Paramount+ in December.

Recommended Videos

Crawl (2019)

Kaya Scodelario in Crawl.
Paramount

If you’re scared of alligators, there’s a surefire way to avoid them: Stay out of the Southeastern states! Failing that, at least stay away from the water and swamps. That’s not an option for Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario) in Crawl, as a Category 5 storm brings the water to her, along with some ravenous alligators.

Related

Haley only wanted to save her father, Dave Keller (Barry Pepper), from being trapped in a flooded house. Now, it’s Haley who’s trapped and forced to defend herself by any means necessary. And if the alligators don’t get to Haley, then the rising flood waters might finish the job for them.

Watch Crawl on Paramount+.

The Rainmaker (1997)

Matt Damon and Danny DeVito in The Rainmaker.
Paramount Pictures

John Grisham’s legal thrillers were all the rage in the ’90s, and The Rainmaker was director Francis Ford Coppola’s stab at the genre. This is also notably the first time that Matt Damon (Oppenheimer) had a leading role, which hit theaters only a month before his breakout performance in Good Will Hunting. Damon is also very good in this movie as Rudy Baylor, a rookie lawyer who finds himself way over his head when his boss, J. Lyman “Bruiser” Stone (Mickey Rourke), skips town under a cloud of scandal.

Rudy’s only true friend and ally is his former co-worker and new partner, Deck Shifflet (Danny DeVito). But the odds are stacked against the duo in their first case when they agree to represent a family in court against an insurance company that denied a transplant that could have saved their son, Donny Ray Black (Johnny Whitworth), from leukemia. However, the insurance company and their high-priced litigators underestimate Rudy at their peril because he is an excellent lawyer.

Watch The Rainmaker on Paramount+.

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

A group of girls looking bored in a bedroom in The Virgin Suicides
Paramount Pictures

It’s a Coppola family affair this month on Paramount+ since The Virgin Suicides is Sofia Coppola’s debut film and an adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides’ novel of the same name. The story is about Lux Lisbon (Kirsten Dunst) and her four sisters: Mary (A.J. Cook), Cecilia (Hanna R. Hall), Therese (Leslie Hayman), and Bonnie (Chelse Swain). In the ’70s, all five of the Lisbon girls live under the strict rules of their parents, Mr. Lisbon (James Woods) and Mrs. Lisbon (Kathleen Turner).

When one of the siblings commits suicide, the Lisbons become even more overprotective of their daughters. This doesn’t deter Trip Fontaine (Josh Hartnett) from attempting to woo Lux and coaxing the Lisbons into letting their children have some semblance of a normal life. Trip gets what he wants, but his actions only set off a chain of events that lead to more tragedy for the Lisbon family.

Watch The Virgin Suicides on Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 bad ‘80s action movies that you still need to watch
James Belushi and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Red Heat.

On a good day, a bad action movie can still be entertaining if you go into it knowing what to expect. Sometimes that can be difficult when the '80s had some of the biggest swings in the genre that didn't always work. We've previously gone over the bad action movies from the '90s and the bad action movies from the 2000s. Now, it's finally time to look at the five bad '80s action movies that you still need to watch.

Our picks include one movie each for Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, although neither actor pulls out all the stops in their respective films. Our other choices include a supernatural ninja possession, Eddie Murphy, and Carl Weathers' attempt to become a solo star.
Action Jackson (1988)

Read more
3 best Hulu movies to watch for Thanksgiving
Two adults sit at a table as kids stand on a stage in Theater Camp.

When the turkey’s been eaten, the leftovers have been distributed, and you’re trying to figure out what to do with the rest of your day, the answer is often a movie or TV show. While there are always some solid options to check out in theaters, you may also find that you’re not really interested in leaving the house.

If that’s the case, then Hulu has some great recent titles that you can explore. These are titles that had limited runs in theaters, or never were in theaters at all, but are definitely just the right thing to use to cap off your Thanksgiving.
Theater Camp (2023)
THEATER CAMP | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Read more
3 best Prime Video movies to watch for Thanksgiving
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill in Moneyball.

Once the meal's been eaten, nobody wants to do anything too taxing. That's part of what makes Thanksgiving the perfect day to catch up on a great movie or to rewatch an old favorite.

If you've signed up for Amazon Prime with the goal of getting a jump on Black Friday, then you also have access to a pretty solid lineup of movies and TV shows that are all worth exploring. Here are three movies now available on Prime Video that would be perfect to watch when you're still hungover from an extra-large slice of pie:
The Firm (1993)
The Firm (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Read more