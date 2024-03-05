3 underrated movies on Peacock you need to watch in March

If there’s one thing that you can count on at Peacock, it’s the constant influx of new movies. The problem is that Peacock’s marquee titles only tend to stick around for a short time. So if there’s something new on Peacock in March, you can’t always trust that it will be available in April.

But if you’re just looking for something fun this month, we’ve compiled this brief list of three underrated movies on Peacock that you need to watch in March. Our picks for the month include a comedy celebrating its 30th anniversary, a thrilling drama, and a film with some of the best sci-fi action from the last 20 years.

Reality Bites (1994)

Reality Bites is very much a comedy for its time, but it holds up well three decades after its release. Ben Stiller directed the film and co-stars as a network executive, Michael Grates. But the movie really belongs to Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) and Ethan Hawke. Ryder plays Lelaina Pierce, an aspiring filmmaker who is working on a documentary about the lives of her friends Troy Dyer (Hawke), Vickie Miner (Janeane Garofalo), and Sammy Gray (Steve Zahn).

Each member of the quartet is dealing with their own drama. For Troy, it’s his inability to hold down a job or admit his feelings for Lelaina. Sammy struggles with his homosexuality and whether he should come out as gay to his parents, while Vickie faces the potential consequences of having too many sexual partners. Lelaina wants to tell these stories in a meaningful way, but her new boyfriend, Michael, just wants to cut up her project into an MTV-style reality show. And that’s not a labor of love.

The Constant Gardener (2005)

You may get strong English Patient vibes from The Constant Gardener, partly because Ralph Fiennes stars in both films. However, this movie is more of a thriller than a romance. Fiennes plays Justin Quayle, a British diplomat and the titular gardener who just loves his horticulture. But he loves his wife, Tessa Abbot-Quayle (Dead Ringers star Rachel Weisz), even more.

When Tessa is murdered in Africa, rumors fly that she was having an affair with her traveling companion, Arnold Bluhm (Hubert Koundé). More suspiciously, Arnold’s body isn’t found with Tessa’s remains, even though he was supposed to be with her. Unable to accept the surface details of his wife’s death, Justin travels to Africa to learn the truth for himself. He discovers a conspiracy that may have silenced his wife, and he could be next on the hit list.

Dredd (2012)

Judge Dredd and Psi-Judge Anderson aren’t well-known to American comic book readers, but they’re among the most popular creations in the United Kingdom. Dredd wasn’t the first attempt to bring these characters to live-action, but it blows Sylvester Stallone’s 1995 Judge Dredd movie out of the water with more gritty and impactful sci-fi action.

In the future, Judges are the equivalent of the police, the prosecutors, and the trial judges with the authority to declare immediate sentences on anyone deemed a criminal. Dredd (Karl Urban) is one the best Judges, and he’s been tasked with evaluating Cassandra Anderson (Olivia Thirlby), a rookie Judge whose telepathic powers make her a unique asset to the force. During their initial ride along, Dredd and Anderson’s skills are tested when they are locked in a massive apartment complex ruled by a drug dealer, Madeline “Ma-Ma” Madrigal (Lena Headey). And to ensure they won’t survive, Ma-Ma puts a price on Dredd and Anderson’s heads as they attempt to fight their way up to her stronghold.

