3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in January

Most of the new scripted shows on Peacock are either original series or shows currently running on NBC. But one of the most appealing aspects of Peacock is its library of classic shows that are no longer on the air. Many of these shows would have completely faded into obscurity without a streaming service. Instead, they get to live on in this digital afterlife.

This month, our picks for the three underrated shows on Peacock that you need to watch in January include a short-lived sitcom from a decade ago, a Peacock original series, and a comedy/drama that first aired in the early ’90s.

Go On (2012-2013)

Former Friends star Matthew Perry made a few attempts to find another hit sitcom, including Go On, which ran for a single season on NBC. After Perry’s sudden death last fall, this show seems appropriate for a second look in part because it deals directly with people attempting to move past their grief. Perry portrayed Ryan King, a sports radio host who has trouble moving on following the death of his wife.

At the insistence of his boss, Steven (John Cho), Ryan reluctantly agrees to join a support group led by Lauren Bennett (Laura Benanti), which includes Anne (Julie White), Yolanda Mitsawa (Suzy Nakamura), Owen Lewis (Tyler James Williams), Mr. K (Stranger Things‘ Brett Gelman), and Sonia (Sarah Baker). Each of them has their issues, and the only they can move forward is together.

Rutherford Falls (2021-2022)

Rutherford Falls was one of Peacock’s earliest original series, and although it ended after two seasons, it’s still worthy of a binge. Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding co-star in the show as lifelong friends, Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells, respectively. However, their friendship is tested when Nathan reacts badly to a motion to move the statue of his ancestor, Lawrence “Big Larry” Rutherford, from the middle of an intersection.

Nathan’s public meltdown provides the perfect opportunity for Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes), Reagan’s boss at the nearby Minishonka casino, to personally sue Nathan and Rutherford Falls itself for crimes committed against their people by the town’s founders centuries ago. From there, Reagan’s loyalties are torn between her boss and her friend.

The Commish (1991-1996)

Six years before breaking out as the star of FX’s The Shield, Michael Chiklis headlined his own cop dramady, The Commish, on ABC. Chiklis portrayed Anthony Joseph “Tony” Scali, an ex-NYPD detective who has moved from the big city to become the Police Commissioner of Eastbridge, New York. Although, unlike some other commissioners, Tony still actively investigates cases alongside his officers.

In addition to fighting crime, Tony also has to deal with the drama that comes up with his family, including his wife, Rachel Scali (Theresa Saldana), and their son, David (Kaj-Erik Eriksen). Sometimes, the two sides of Tony’s life collide, and even this lighthearted show has its share of tragedies.

