 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

UConn vs Illinois live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Defending national champions UConn seek a second consecutive trip to the Final Four when they take on No. 3 seed Illinois in the Elite Eight today. The Illini, meanwhile, are looking to get back to the national semifinals for the first time since Deron Williams and Dee Brown were in the backcourt.

This one starts at 6:09 p.m. ET and will be televised on TBS. But if you want to watch March Madness online, we have some different ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free or cheap.

Is There a Free UConn vs Illinois Live Stream?

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of UConn vs Illinois on either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above). They both include TBS, and they both come with a free five-day trial.

Related

Moreover, both of these live-TV streaming services also come with CBS (live in most markets). That gives you everything you need to watch both of today’s Elite Eight games (TBS), tomorrow’s Elite Eight games (CBS), next weekend’s Final Four (TBS) and the national championship (TBS), though you’ll need to time your free trials correctly if you don’t want to pay anything.

Another free option, but just for one game, is the March Madness Live app or website. You can watch a live stream of every tournament game this way provided you sign in with a cable provider, but even if you don’t have a cable provider, you can watch for free for three hours before needing to log in.

Other Ways to Watch the UConn vs Illinois Live Stream

Max logo
Max / Max

If you’ve used up your free trials for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, or you just want a cheap way to watch this game and the Final Four and the national championship next week, then Max is the way to go. It’s just $10 per month and includes every tournament game on TBS. It doesn’t include the CBS games, so you won’t be able to watch Sunday’s Elite Eight games on Max, but you could always start a free trial of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for those ones.

If you want a cheap way to watch both the men’s and women’s tournaments, Sling TV‘s “Sling Orange” is a good option. It includes TBS, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and is just $20 for your first month. That’s by far the least expensive live-TV streaming service with all of those channels

How to Watch the UConn vs Illinois Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address/location and connect you to a digital server in the United States. This makes it seem to your computer or streaming device as though you’re physically located there, allowing you to access US-only sites such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Max or Sling.

We would go with NordVPN, but most VPN’s will work just fine if you’re just trying to watch a live stream of UConn vs Illinois from abroad. We’ve put together a list of the best VPN services out there right now if you want to check out some more options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Stars vs Canucks live stream: Can you watch for free?
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.

As they battle it out for the top seed in the West, the Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks meet for a crucial regular-season matchup at Rogers Arena tonight.

The game is going to start very soon, at 10:00 p.m. ET, and if you live in the United States, it will be televised exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, which is only available in the Stars markets. But if you don't have that channel or you live out of market, here's how to watch a live stream of the game.
Is There a Free Stars vs Canucks Live Stream?

Read more
UNC vs Alabama live stream: Can you watch for free?
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

As they inch closer to the first Final Four in school history, fourth-seeded Alabama will first have to get by a team that has 21 of them when they take on No. 1 North Carolina at Crypto.com Arena tonight.

The game is scheduled to tip off shortly, at 9:39 p.m. ET, though the exact time will be about 30 minutes after the conclusion of Arizona vs Clemson. The game is being televised on CBS, but there are a ton of different ways you can watch March Madness online for free.
Is There a Free UNC vs Alabama Live Stream?

Read more
Rangers vs Avalanche live stream: Can you watch for free?
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.

In a potential Stanley Cup Finals preview, the New York Rangers head to Ball Arena for a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche tonight. This will be the second meeting of the year, with New York capturing the 2-1 overtime victory back in February.

The game begins shortly, at 9:00 p.m. ET, so pick a streaming platform below soon. It will be televised on Altitude Sports (Avalanche markets only) and MSG (Rangers markets), but there are also some different ways you can watch a live stream of the game in any market. Here's what you need to know.
Is There a Free Rangers vs Avalanche Live Stream?

Read more