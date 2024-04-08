 Skip to main content
Udinese vs Inter live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

As they continue to chase a historic 100-point season, Inter head to Bluenergy Stadium for a matchup against 14th-plac Udinese today. The Nerazzurri have all but wrapped up the Serie A title, and now it’s just a matter of where they can place themselves among the greatest teams in Italian football history.

This one kicks off today at 2:45 p.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+ in the United States, and we’ve put together a guide on how you can watch it live online for free.

Is There a Free Udinese vs Inter Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The easiest way to watch a live stream of Udinese vs Inter is Paramount+. The “Essential” plan includes every single Serie A game this season (as well as a huge on-demand library of TV shows and movies). It’s $6 per month, but new subscribers can watch for free for seven days before needing to cancel or pay for the first month.

If you’ve already used up that free trial, you can get essentially the exact same thing with the Paramount+ Amazon Prime Channel. The only real difference is that you’ll watch on Amazon Prime’s app or website instead of Paramount’s, but it’s all the same live and on-demand content, and it comes with a separate seven-day free trial.

For a bit more of an indirect option, you can sign up for a five-day free trial of DirecTV Stream. Though its main draw is a package of live-TV channels, it also offers Paramount+, which can be included with your free trial. Then, once you’ve signed up, you can head over to the Paramount+ app or website and watch the match by logging in with you DirecTV Stream credentials.

How to Watch the Udinese vs Inter Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address (and thus your online location) and then connects you digitally to a server in the United States (or whatever available country that you choose). Then, no matter where you’re actually located, it looks as though you’re in the US. This lets you access any content that would otherwise be geo-locked to the United States, such as Paramount+.

We recommend going with NordVPN, which offers the best combination of safety, speed, reliability and ease of use. That’s why it tops our list of the best VPN services. And while it doesn’t have an actual free trial, it does have a 30-day money-back guarantee, which lets you try it out risk-free.

