3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in September

When it comes to movies, Hulu has one of the strongest lineups among the various streaming services. That’s because, in addition to the films of 20th Century Studios, Hulu also draws upon movies from other studios and even flicks from around the world to shore up its library. All of the biggest titles tend to be promoted on Hulu’s home page, while other new additions sometimes fall by the wayside.

Now that this month’s batch of films has arrived, we’ve put the spotlight on three underrated movies on Hulu that you need to watch in September. Among these picks, there’s drama, comedy, horror, and even a throwback action film from two decades ago.

Melancholia (2011)

Hulu’s description for Melancholia would have you believe that it’s just about a couple, Justine (Kirsten Dunst) and Michael (The Northman‘s Alexander Skarsgård), as they celebrate their new marriage at the estate owned by Justine’s sister, Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg), and her husband, John (Kiefer Sutherland). While technically accurate, those aren’t really the important parts of the story.

This is a tale about the end of the world, and there isn’t some fantasyland way to save the Earth and everyone on it. Instead, writer and director Lars von Trier focuses on the two sisters and how they respond to the impending end of everything. This is an art-house apocalypse, and it’s strangely beautiful in its own way.

The Menu (2022)

Once again, we have to applaud Hulu’s description for totally underselling The Menu: “Shocking surprises await a couple when they travel to a coastal island to sample a chef’s lavish menu at an exclusive restaurant.” This is not incorrect, but it also fails to convey the fact that this movie is a horror comedy. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Margot, a young woman who is in the wrong place at the wrong time. As far as Margot knew, her date, Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), was simply taking her on an excursion to experience the new restaurant of a famous chef named Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).

However, Slowik has plans of his own that don’t include Margot. Every other guest was accounted for and planned for except her. So when the true festivities begin, Margot is given a terrifying choice. And this is one dinner reservation that Margot is going to wish that she missed.

The Transporter (2002)

The Transporter is the film that made Jason Statham an action movie star. Long before he was kicking sharks in The Meg 2 or beating up Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 6 (and still hanging out in the subsequent films), Statham portrayed Frank Martin, an ex-special operations agent who has reinvented himself as a mercenary and driver for hire. In the underworld, Frank is the best in the business because he operates under a strict set of rules.

However, Frank’s rules go out the window when he realizes that his latest package is a young woman named Lai Kwai (Shu Qi), who is being held against her will. Despite Frank’s initial attempt to walk away from the situation with his reputation intact, his current client, Darren “Wall Street” Bettencourt (Matt Schulze), makes that impossible. And when Wall Street attempts to have Frank silenced for good, the consummate professional takes that attempt on his life personally.

