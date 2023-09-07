3 underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There are always new movies coming to Amazon Prime Video, including both old and new titles. Some of these movies might be ones you have watched already, but a few are underrated ones that you may never have seen way back in the day, or perhaps saw when you were really young and completely forgot about them.

It’s never too late to check out a movie from decades past, and there are options in every genre. Here, we’re highlighting three underrated movies on Prime Video that are worth watching in September before they’re gone. Movies come and go on Prime Video all the time, so you never know when a title will no longer be available to stream.

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Bad News Bears (1976) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

It’s prime baseball season, which is the perfect time to watch this sports comedy about a team of underdogs that, against all odds, come together. Maybe they don’t win in the end (spoiler alert), but boy are there tons of laughs along the way.

The team of misfits in The Bad News Bears, each of whom was shunned from the regular teams due to their lack of skills, are led by an alcoholic former minor league baseball pitcher who takes on the job to make some extra cash. At first, he pays no attention to actually helping them improve, but over time, Morris Buttermaker (Walter Matthau) begins to take an interest in turning the team around. It’s a lovely story of redemption and overcoming obstacles, even if it’s filled with foul-mouthed, profane dialogue.

Watch The Bad News Bears on Prime Video

Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)

Jeff, Who Lives At Home Official Trailer #1 - Jason Segel, Ed Helms Movie (2012) HD

Jason Segel has cemented his position as a highly-sought after comedic actor, most recently starring in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking and, of course, best-known for his role as Marshall on the hit comedy series How I Met Your Mother. In this comedy-drama, he brings his signature style to the role of Jeff, a 30-year-old unemployed stoner who lives in his mother’s basement. He is in search of his destiny and believes life is sending him signs to follow.

He follows a potential sign that leads him to a kid named Kevin (Evan Ross), then to Jeff’s brother, Pat (Ed Helms), and they discover that Pat’s wife is cheating on him. Jeff, Who Lives at Home received decent reviews and was called “sweet, funny, and flawed.” It’s a fun, lighthearted watch as you shift into Fall.

Watch Jeff, Who Lives at Home on Prime Video.

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

THE MASK OF ZORRO [1998] - Official Trailer (HD)

Antonio Banderas shines in this swashbuckler film about the famous masked character Zorro, who is on the warpath to take down the governor’s right-hand man. He meets the original Zorro (Anthony Hopkins), who has escaped from prison and is trying to find his daughter Elena, (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who his successor eventually falls in love with.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, The Mask of Zorro was a summer blockbuster at the time of its release, but it has largely been forgotten. Nonetheless, some critics have called it one of the best, if not the best, movies ever made about the character.

Watch The Mask of Zorro on Prime Video.

