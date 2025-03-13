3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 14–16)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rebel Ridge (2024) Cargo (2017) Alex Strangelove (2018)

Not sure what to watch this weekend? Netflix is full of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered, with many of its offerings being overlooked films that never got the attention they still deserve. Big-budget blockbusters may dominate the streamer’s interface, but so many fantastic films fly under the radar and are just a few clicks away.

Whether you’re in the mood for an action-packed original, a unique horror-drama, or a sweet rom-com, there’s an underrated movie just waiting to surprise you. These films may not have topped Netflix’s charts, but they pack just as much punch as more popular flicks streaming right now. If you’re ready for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience, check out these underappreciated Netflix movies that deserve a spot in your weekend lineup!

Rebel Ridge (2024)

In the action-thriller film Rebel Ridge, former Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) visits the small and seemingly peaceful town of Shelby Springs, Louisiana, with a mission: to bail out his cousin, Mike Simmons (CJ LeBlanc). His plan is to use his $36,000 to get him out and invest in a pickup truck to kickstart their new venture. However, he encounters a corrupt police force that seizes his money under the guise of civil forfeiture, claiming he’s holding onto illicit funds. Terry is forced to take on these dirty cops, with each move unearthing even more evidence of systemic corruption.

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, known for similar gripping films like Blue Ruin and Green Room, Rebel Ridge never quite reached the wide audience it deserved. Despite its critical acclaim, with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the title of Best Movie Made for Television earned at the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards, it remains criminally underrated. An unflinching examination of police corruption and racial injustice, the 2024 film goes beyond escapist entertainment and is the perfect pick for anyone looking for a more thought-provoking watch.

Rebel Ridge is streaming on Netflix.

Cargo (2017)

Martin Freeman stars as a desperate father, Andy, in 2017’s Cargo. Set in the Australian outback, the film depicts a world where a mysterious virus has decimated civilization, transforming the infected into ravenous, mindless beings within 48 hours of exposure. When Andy’s wife succumbs to the infection, he finds himself racing against time as he himself is bitten and doomed to suffer the same fate. The main problem he faces is finding someone who will care for his infant daughter, Rosie, before that happens. Andy soon meets Thoomi (Simone Landers), an Aboriginal girl who believes she can save her infected father through her tribe’s spiritual rituals.

While some of the more popular recent zombie movies have placed an emphasis on frantic, gory action, Cargo chooses a slow-burn emotional approach through its intimate father-daughter story. Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, the film steers clear of the more conventional undead rampage in favor of a deeply affecting human narrative. Its success is largely anchored on Freeman’s heart-wrenching performance as a father who knows his fate is sealed, but spends his last hours refusing to give in to despair in order to give his daughter a fighting chance.

Cargo is streaming on Netflix.

Alex Strangelove (2018)

High school senior Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny) seemingly has it all — a loving girlfriend, a solid group of friends, and a plan to lose his virginity before graduation. But when he meets his effortlessly charming classmate Elliot (Antonio Marziale), who is also openly gay, his carefully constructed world and plans for the future start to unravel. Suddenly, everything feels uncertain as he deals with feelings he’s never confronted before, paired with awkward encounters and misguided attempts at suppressing his emotions. How is he supposed to explain this to his girlfriend Claire (Madeline Weinstein) and to their friends?

Alex Strangelove is a rom-com and a coming-of-age movie that presents an honest take on the messy and often confusing journey of coming to terms with one’s sexuality. Unlike many LGBTQ+ films that lean heavily on trauma, this one embraces joy and self-acceptance with infectious energy. Director Craig Johnson also infuses the film with a bright, fast-paced visual style, and a killer indie-pop soundtrack makes key scenes memorable. The 2018 movie may be charming and relatable, but it remains a hidden gem among modern teen comedies.

Alex Strangelove is streaming on Netflix.