 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 14–16)

By
Alex and Eliot in bed together laugghing in Alex Strangelove.
Netflix

Not sure what to watch this weekend? Netflix is full of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered, with many of its offerings being overlooked films that never got the attention they still deserve. Big-budget blockbusters may dominate the streamer’s interface, but so many fantastic films fly under the radar and are just a few clicks away.

Whether you’re in the mood for an action-packed original, a unique horror-drama, or a sweet rom-com, there’s an underrated movie just waiting to surprise you. These films may not have topped Netflix’s charts, but they pack just as much punch as more popular flicks streaming right now. If you’re ready for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience, check out these underappreciated Netflix movies that deserve a spot in your weekend lineup!

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Rebel Ridge (2024)

A man sits by a car in Rebel Ridge.
Netflix

In the action-thriller film Rebel Ridge, former Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) visits the small and seemingly peaceful town of Shelby Springs, Louisiana, with a mission: to bail out his cousin, Mike Simmons (CJ LeBlanc). His plan is to use his $36,000 to get him out and invest in a pickup truck to kickstart their new venture. However, he encounters a corrupt police force that seizes his money under the guise of civil forfeiture, claiming he’s holding onto illicit funds. Terry is forced to take on these dirty cops, with each move unearthing even more evidence of systemic corruption.

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, known for similar gripping films like Blue Ruin and Green Room, Rebel Ridge never quite reached the wide audience it deserved. Despite its critical acclaim, with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the title of Best Movie Made for Television earned at the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards, it remains criminally underrated. An unflinching examination of police corruption and racial injustice, the 2024 film goes beyond escapist entertainment and is the perfect pick for anyone looking for a more thought-provoking watch.

Rebel Ridge is streaming on Netflix.

Cargo (2017)

Martin Freeman and a baby in Cargo.
Netflix

Martin Freeman stars as a desperate father, Andy, in 2017’s Cargo. Set in the Australian outback, the film depicts a world where a mysterious virus has decimated civilization, transforming the infected into ravenous, mindless beings within 48 hours of exposure. When Andy’s wife succumbs to the infection, he finds himself racing against time as he himself is bitten and doomed to suffer the same fate. The main problem he faces is finding someone who will care for his infant daughter, Rosie, before that happens. Andy soon meets Thoomi (Simone Landers), an Aboriginal girl who believes she can save her infected father through her tribe’s spiritual rituals.

While some of the more popular recent zombie movies have placed an emphasis on frantic, gory action, Cargo chooses a slow-burn emotional approach through its intimate father-daughter story. Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, the film steers clear of the more conventional undead rampage in favor of a deeply affecting human narrative. Its success is largely anchored on Freeman’s heart-wrenching performance as a father who knows his fate is sealed, but spends his last hours refusing to give in to despair in order to give his daughter a fighting chance.

Cargo is streaming on Netflix.

Alex Strangelove (2018)

Alex and Elliot walk down the street in Alex Strangelove.
Netflix

High school senior Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny) seemingly has it all — a loving girlfriend, a solid group of friends, and a plan to lose his virginity before graduation. But when he meets his effortlessly charming classmate Elliot (Antonio Marziale), who is also openly gay, his carefully constructed world and plans for the future start to unravel. Suddenly, everything feels uncertain as he deals with feelings he’s never confronted before, paired with awkward encounters and misguided attempts at suppressing his emotions. How is he supposed to explain this to his girlfriend Claire (Madeline Weinstein) and to their friends?

Alex Strangelove is a rom-com and a coming-of-age movie that presents an honest take on the messy and often confusing journey of coming to terms with one’s sexuality. Unlike many LGBTQ+ films that lean heavily on trauma, this one embraces joy and self-acceptance with infectious energy. Director Craig Johnson also infuses the film with a bright, fast-paced visual style, and a killer indie-pop soundtrack makes key scenes memorable. The 2018 movie may be charming and relatable, but it remains a hidden gem among modern teen comedies.

Alex Strangelove is streaming on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Hannah Saab
Hannah Saab
Writer
Saab whips up SEO-optimized articles as a writer for Digital Trends and updates top-performing articles on Collider.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (March 2025)
Gru points a giant laser in Despicable Me 4.

We've said it many times before, but animation is big on Netflix. And there's no better example of that than last year's hit, Despicable Me 4, which is now No. 1 on the most popular movies on Netflix. The only odd thing about that is it's the only fully animated film currently in the top 10, but that may also be because last week's holdovers, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Venom: The Last Dance, have shown some staying power on the streamer.

Perhaps in light of the passing of Gene Hackman, one of the actor's last movies, Runaway Jury, has also entered Netflix's top 10. It's an unusual legal thriller that capped off a decade of John Grisham adaptations. You can find all of these films and more among the best movies on Netflix below. Remember to check this list every Friday morning when we update the lineup to give you the most enticing movie options available.

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by March 1
Chris Hemsworth holds a spear at sea.

If you like fractions, one-sixth of the year is nearly complete. Netflix is already advertising the list of movies departing at the end of the month. One of the biggest titles leaving the service is Inception, Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning heist thriller. The Other Guys, Oblivion, Love Again, Scooby-Doo, and Legends of the Fall are all leaving by March 1.

The show must go on at the streamer. However, there is still time to watch these departing movies. Make some time to watch one of the three movies below: a mid-budget action pic with a late Marvel star, an epic at sea, and a sweet coming-of-age comedy.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in February 2025 you have to watch now
Mark Wahlberg pulling Will Ferrell's tie in a scene from The Other Guys

Rom-coms aren't the only movies on Netflix in February. Action and thrillers are currently dominating the top 10. To Catch a Killer, Aftermath, Don't Let Go, and Rambo: Last Blood are all in the top eight. If you like romance, Notting Hill, La Dolce Vita, and Miss Congeniality are ready to go.
Movies will be heading out the door with the month winding down. Unfortunately, many of these movies will land on other streaming services you do not have. With the little time you have left in February, carve out some time to watch one or all of these five movies leaving Netflix. Our picks include a Nolan thriller, an underrated comedy, and a Cruise sci-fi adventure.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Sea of Love (1989)

Al Pacino has a knack for playing a hardened detective. New York City homicide detective Frank Keller (Al Pacino) spends most of his days glued to a bottle of booze to get over his depression. Frank's latest case is to investigate a murder where a man was left in a room with a want ad by his side and the song Sea of Love playing in the background.
As more victims die with the same clues left behind, Frank begins placing ads in the paper to lure the killer into a meeting. Frank gets a hit from Helen Cruger (Ellen Barkin), and the two begin a passionate relationship. The romance turns complicated when Frank considers Helen a suspect. Is Frank willing to look past the evidence in the name of love?

Read more