VfL Bochum vs Bayern live stream: Can you watch for free?

Hoping to bounce back after last weekend’s defeat to Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen, Bayern Munich head to Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday to take on VfL Bochum, who sit 14th on the table.

The match starts at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, February 18, and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. That means you can’t watch for free if you’re in the US, but ESPN+ is definitely worth having if you plan on watching any Bundesliga action this season. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch VfL Bochum vs Bayern on ESPN+

ESPN+ is going to run you either $11 per month by itself, or if you want some TV and movies to go with your sports, you can take advantage of a great deal and get ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ bundled together for just $15 per month. Either way, ESPN+ is going to pay off very quickly.

With an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to watch every Bundesliga match this season. And when you’re done watching VfL Bochum vs Bayern today, you can move on to any La Liga match or the FA Cup or Copa del Rey or a different live sport such as college basketball, NHL or PGA Tour (to name only a few). Or you can move over to ESPN’s on-demand content and watch a 30-for-30 documentary or an original show. Its unfortunate there is no ESPN+ free trial, but the amount of content included is seemingly endless. You’ll be happy you signed up if you’re a soccer fan.

Watch VfL Bochum vs Bayern Live Stream from Abroad

ESPN+ is location-restricted to the United States, but if you’re traveling abroad you can try out a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your location and allows you to stream content as if you’re still inside the US.

NordVPN is our recommendation, as it’s reliable, has over 6,000 servers across the world you can connect to, and perhaps most importantly, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk. If you want to find another option, you can check out our compilation of the best VPN deals currently available.

Editors' Recommendations