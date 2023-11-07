AC Milan vs PSG looks like it’s going to be a pretty close game in the Champions League group stages. Both teams are well matched so it should be an exciting game for fans or neutrals to enjoy today. While AC Milan have been struggling to win in the Champions League lately, the team is still a force to be reckoned with, and PSG is always a tough one to beat. If you want to see how the match unfolds live, we’ve got all the answers you need on how to watch the Champions League game online. That goes for whether you’re in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know.

What time is AC Milan vs PSG?

AC Milan vs PSG takes place at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. It kicks off at 3PM ET/12PM PT/8PM GMT on Tuesday November 7. Due to timezones, that means the Australian time will be 1AM AEDT on Wednesday November 8.

Recommended Videos

How to watch AC Milan vs PSG in the US

Paramount Plus is the home of all things Champions League in the US. While it’s a little smaller than other streaming services, it’s an ideal outlet for sports fans to check out. It’s worth checking out what’s new on Paramount Plus while you’re at it. Paramount Plus costs $6 a month for the Essential plan or $12 a month for the Premium plan. If you’re solely interested in watching AC Milan vs PSG, you can do so for free via a Paramount Plus free trial which gives you free and full access to the service for seven days.

How to watch AC Milan vs PSG in the UK

TNT Sports is the home of the Champions League in the UK. Formerly known as BT Sports, the UK streaming service is available through Discovery+ Premium monthly pass for £29.99 a month. You can also sign up via Amazon Prime if you find this method more convenient. Currently, there’s no Discovery+ Premium free trial but you can sign up for the service on a 30-day rolling contract basis so you don’t have to commit to a long period of time.

How to watch AC Milan vs PSG in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is the service you need to watch AC Milan vs PSG and the rest of the Champions League. It costs $25 CAD per month or $199 CAD for the full year. Besides access to the Champions League, you also gain access to the NFL, UEFA Nations League, Europa League, MLS, and much more. While there isn’t a free trial, you can sign up to it for just one month if you solely want to watch the AC Milan vs PSG game or a few others during the month.

How to watch AC Milan vs PSG in Australia

Stan Sport is the streaming service you need in Australia to watch AC Milan vs PSG along with the rest of the Champions League. To watch the match, you need to sign up for Stan which costs from $10 per month before adding the Stan Sport add-on package for $15 a month to catch the Champions League along with rugby, and Grand Slam Tennis. There’s a 30-day free trial for regular Stan but you’ll still need to pay $15 for the add-on package.

How to watch AC Milan vs PSG from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad but still want to watch the game, you’ll need to use a VPN. Otherwise, you’ll come against geo-restrictions which limit your ability to watch what you’re already paying for. A VPN effectively creates a virtual tunnel which tricks your connection into thinking you’re in the location of a server you’ve picked on the VPN app. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN because it’s simple to use and works well alongside streaming services. Topping our look at the best VPNs for streaming, all you need to do is pick a server back home and you’ll be able to access the streaming service you’ve paid for. That makes it the perfect way to still watch AC Milan vs PSG even while traveling.

Editors' Recommendations