Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic: 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

It’s a heavyweight showdown in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon as No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on No. 2 Novak Djokovic. The match will be held Sunday at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Alcaraz and Djokovic have played each other twice before, with each man picking up one victory. The most recent matchup saw Djokovic best Alcaraz in four sets in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open.

Alcaraz is one of the rising stars in the sport, becoming the youngest player in the world to reach No. 1 at age 19. Now 20, the Spaniard will attempt to win his second championship in four Grand Slam tournaments. Standing in the way of Alcaraz is Djokovic, who many consider the greatest ever. Djokovic is playing in his 35th final in Grand Slam tournaments, the most in history. With 23 Grand Slam titles, including the Australian Open and French Open in 2023, Djokovic is looking to make it five straight championships at Wimbledon.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Novak Djokovic hits a ball at Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic during his quarter-final against Bernard Tomic on Day 9 of Wimbledon 2011. / Carine06 from UK

Sunday’s coverage of the Wimbledon Final between Alcaraz and Djokovic starts at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Breakfast at Wimbledon, the pregame show, will begin at 8 a.m. ET. The Spanish-language broadcast will be available on ESPN Deportes. The match can also be seen through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. For access to ESPN, log in with your TV provider.

To subscribe to ESPN+, customers must pay $10 per month or $100 per month. However, there is a better deal, the Disney bundle, for interested subscribers. With the Disney bundle, ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) can be purchased for $13 per month. For one price, subscribers can watch Wimbledon, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Secret Invasion.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV subscribers can watch Alcaraz versus Djokovic on Sunday morning because ESPN is included in the subscription. Some other featured channels include FX, ABC, CNN, and TNT. If you are a new subscriber to YouTube TV, then you will only pay $65 permonth for the first three months. Starting in the fourth month, subscribers will pay $73 per month. Sign up for a FREE trial today.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Hulu

ESPN is available on Hulu with Live TV, meaning subscribers won’t miss out on the Wimbledon Championships. There are two paid subscriptions. The first package costs $70 per month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second package costs $83 per month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Besides ESPN, subscribers enjoy additional channels such as USA, MTV, HGTV, and Food Network.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With Sling TV, subscribers must subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue to watch Wimbledon on ESPN. Sling Blue does not carry ESPN. These two packages include additional channels such as ESPN2, ESPN3, Disney Channel, and Freeform. Sling Orange and Sling Orange + Blue cost $40 per month and $60 per month, respectively. However, new customers will receive $25 off their first month.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The Wimbledon Championships are available to stream on ESPN via FuboTV. Customers can also watch programs from over 220 live channels, including USA, CNN, Fox News, ABC, and NBC. The pricing of each plan varies depending on the number of channels. The four plans are Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a Latino package, $33 per month. There’s no penalty to sign up for FuboTV because the service offers a FREE trial.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Tennis fans looking to watch the finals outside the United States should look into a VPN. VPNs allow streamers to connect to a U.S. server to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Try NordVPN, one of the better VPNs on the market, if you want to watch the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Finals. NordVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
