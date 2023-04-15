 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Bologna vs AC Milan live stream from anywhere

Andrew Morrisey
By

Soccer action continues today, with Bologna seeking revenge against AC Milan after their 2-0 loss the last time they met. If you’re a soccer fan you may be wondering where you can watch the game online, and if you’re in search of a deal you may be wondering how to watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream for free. Paramount Plus is the exclusive place to watch the game today, and Paramount offers a way to watch the game for free. We’ve got those details, as well as details on how to watch if you’re traveling come game time.

Watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus is the standalone streaming platform of CBS. This makes it a premier landing spot for sports coverage, and original content like Yellowstone makes it worth considering if you’re trying to watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream. There’s almost always something new on Paramount to watch, and that includes today’s soccer action. If you’re hoping to watch Bologna vs AC Milan without opening up your wallet, you can take advantage of a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers. If you’ve exhausted your Paramount Plus free trial you’ll need to get a paid subscription, but you’ll also get access to everything coming to Paramount Plus over the next month, in addition to today’s Bologna vs AC Milan live stream.

Watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

You’re almost certain to run into geographic restrictions if you’re traveling during the Bologna vs AC Milan game. A virtual private network will help you work around that. A VPN is a good idea all of the time, in fact, particularly if you value your online privacy. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN makes its VPN service super affordable, with deals almost always taking place. Pairing it with a Paramount Plus subscription will let you watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream from anywhere just as you would at home. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which will get you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

