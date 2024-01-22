 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Kings vs Hawks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Sacramento Kings need to stop the losses that have been piling up as of late. They have had four straight games added to the loss column and need a quick rebound. Tonight, they square off at 10:00 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings are going to need to put up points for multiple reasons, one of which is that they’re 18-1 when they score 122.5 or more. However, Atlanta isn’t too bad when they put up that amount either. They have a record of 15-7 in games where they have put up 118 points or more.

The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is going to be rocking at tip-off; don’t miss any of the action. If you’re looking for a place to live stream the game, look no further; here are some options.

The Best Way to Watch Kings vs Hawks Live Stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV should be very high on your list in terms of live streaming your favorite sports teams. Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming package that makes it easier for you to ditch your cable box. It does this for cheaper than other services by letting you choose between two channel packages. In order to get tonight’s game, you’ll need to buy Sling TV Blue ($20 for your first month) and the Sports Extra package ($11). Many consumers like to binge-watch television shows, but if you’re one of the few that still thrives off of catching moments live during a game, Sling TV gives you that experience. Don’t empty your wallet with channels you don’t watch. Sling TV has pricing plans that let you customize what you’re getting when you sign up.

Is There a Free Hawks vs Kings Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Well, guess what? There is actually a live stream if you sign up right after you’ve just finished reading this streaming guide. The Kings vs. Hawks game is available via outlets like Fubo and YouTube TV. Both of which have trial periods for subscribers, thus making it free for a short time. Be sure to bundle in your NBA League Pass when signing up to either platform so you can get a massive influx of out-of-market games when you log in and live stream.

How to Watch the Haws vs Kings Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Nord VPN is the ultimate virtual private network that we continue to recommend for many reasons. You get a 30-day money-back guarantee upon signing up. There is a lot of bandwidth that one would need when streaming live sports from outside the country it’s based in, and NordVPN does just that flawlessly. You can use it on Windows, Mac, Android, and Android TV. The best VPNs are very helpful when traveling abroad to watch U.S.-based streaming services. They don’t hurt our wallets and give us privacy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Knicks vs Wizards live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
Aerial shot of a basketball court a Crypto.com arena.

NBA fans expect a blowout tonight, as the New York Knicks take on the Washington Wizards. The Knicks have already beat the Wizards twice, and they've been looking strong besides that. The Wizards, on the other hand, have been seriously struggling, with a 7-32 record so far this season.

The Knicks vs. Wizards game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and is only being broadcast on local TV networks, specifically MSG Network and Monumental Sports Network. That means that if you're currently outside that market you'll need an online cable replacement service. Here are your best options.
The best way to watch Knicks vs Wizards live stream

Read more
Trail Blazers vs Nets live stream: Can you watch for free?
The Verizon Center, empty but ready for a basketball game.

The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action on Wednesday night, as both look to break out of their respective losing streaks.

If you're looking to tune into this one, the game starts in one hour, 10 p.m. ET, and will be televised locally on ROOT Sports (Blazers markets) and YES Network (Nets markets). As always when a game is only broadcast locally, NBA streaming can be a little tricky, but we've got you covered with a full rundown of all the ways you can stream this one, whether you're in or out of market.
The Best Way to Watch Blazers vs Nets Live Stream

Read more
Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
LeBron James walks off the basketball court.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big win over the Thunder the other night. They now sit one game below five hundred with a 20-21 record. They look to obtain an evenly set record with a win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The game is in one hour, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Mavs are a team that now ranks second in the league with three-point attempts, which sets up for a collision with Los Angeles, whose three-point defense helped out big with their Monday night win. It's going to be a big matchup tonight.

Lakers vs Mavericks starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on ABC. That limits the number of streaming options you have. Fortunately, your best option could also be free. Let's dig in.
The best way to watch the Lakers vs. Mavericks live stream

Read more