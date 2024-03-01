 Skip to main content
How to watch Jake Paul fight Ryan Bourland this weekend

Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) takes another step on his long road to a legitimate title shot with a fight against Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) this weekend. Paul, who has previously fought big names like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and a slew of MMA fighters, says he plans to fight several opponents at his experience level over the next few years, climbing the rankings until he earns a shot at a title the old-fashioned way. Bourland is a former Golden Gloves champion, but Paul is heavily favored. Paul knocked out his last opponent, Andre August, 28 seconds into the fight. Vegas has set the over-under odds for the fight at 1.5 rounds, meaning they suspect another early knockout.

Although Jake Paul’s star power may be the main draw for the event, this card is actually headlined by Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs), who defends her unified women’s world featherweight titles against Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs). This will be Serrano’s second time defending her titles in a fight scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds, rather than the usual women’s 10 two-minute rounds. The fight takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will start live streaming on DAZN at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 2. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Amanda Serrano vs Meinke full undercard

  • Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke, 12 rounds, for Serrano’s unified World Featherweight titles
  • Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
  • Jonathan Gonzalez vs Rene Santiago, 12 rounds, for Gonzalez’s WBO World Light Flyweight title
  • Christopher Diaz-Velez vs Headley Scott, 10 rounds, super featherweights
  • Pedro Marquez Medina vs Brandon Valdes, 8 rounds, featherweights
  • Elijah Flores vs Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweights
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs Gloria Munguilla, 4 rounds, women’s super flyweights
  • Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres, 4 rounds, featherweights

Watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN
DAZN

Since this fight card is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, it will stream exclusively on DAZN. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so you’ll have to buy at least one month of the service to watch Serrano vs Meinke and Paul vs Bourland. There are several membership options to choose from. You can buy one month for $30, a full year for $225, or commit to one year and pay in $20 per month increments. DAZN is the biggest streaming platform for boxing with major events from promoters like Golden Boy, Matchroom, and MVP, as well as celebrity and influencer matches with Misfits Boxing, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

Watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

DAZN is available in almost every country in the world. If you’re in a foreign country and you’re having trouble logging in, or you can’t get an English stream, there is an easy solution: Buy a VPN. The best VPNs let you connect to a server in the U.S. and stream DAZN like you’re on American soil. We recommend NordVPN since it’s simple, effective, and currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

Noah McGraw
