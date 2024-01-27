How to watch Munguia vs Ryder: Is it a PPV?

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder is going to be a slugfest. Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) is coming off a fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko that was named Fight of the Year by Ring Magazine. It was a brutal war that saw both men take some serious punishment. Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) is also coming off a brutal fight, albeit a more one-sided one. He hung in all 12 rounds with Canelo despite a wicked cut and a fifth round knockdown. We’re expecting a brutal fight between two heavy punchers with solid chins.
Munguia vs Ryder will stream on DAZN on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.
Munguia vs Ryder undercard
This fight features a few notable championship bouts on the undercard. Here is the full schedule:
- Oscar Collazo vs Reyneris Gutierrez, 12 rounds, for Collazo’s WBO Minimumweight belt
- Gabriela Fundora vs Christina Cruz, 2×10 rounds, for Fundora’s IBF Women’s Flyweight belt
- Alan Picasso Romero vs Erik Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweights
- Gregory Morales vs Ronal Ron, 8 rounds, featherweights
- Darius Fulghum vs Alantez Fox, 8 rounds, for vacant WBA Inter-Continental Super Middleweight belt
- Gael Cabrera vs Miguel Ceballos, 6 rounds, super bantamweights
- Daniel Garcia vs Daniel Lugo, 6 rounds, super featherweights
- Jonathan Canas vs Kameeko Hall, 4 rounds, lightweight
Watch Munguia vs Ryder live stream on DAZN
Munguia vs Ryder is a DAZN exclusive broadcast. Fortunately it’s not a PPV, but unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so you’ll have to pay for at least one month. DAZN recently raised its prices to $30 per month. You can also pay for a full year in one lump sum of $225 or commit to a year and pay in $20-per-month increments. DAZN streams over 100 fights every year, and often has exclusive PPV events.
Watch Munguia vs Ryder live stream from abroad with a VPN
DAZN is available in nearly every country in the world, but if you’re somewhere that doesn’t have access, you may need a VPN. Just grab one of the best VPNs available, connect to a server in the U.S., then stream the fight on DAZN. We recommend NordVPN, which currently has a significant discount as part of VPN deals.
