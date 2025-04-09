 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in April 2025

By
Gerard Butler holds a gun while sitting in the front seat of a car.
Rico Torres / Lionsgate Films

In preparation for the summer movie season, Netflix is releasing a new action movie from Gareth Evans at the end of the month. Havoc stars Tom Hardy as a weathered detective who must rescue the son of a corrupt politician from a seemingly impossible situation. With Evans behind the camera and Hardy as the lead, expect a lot of highly choreographed and brutally violent action sequences.

Havoc streams on April 25. To keep you satisfied until then, this guide provides three action recommendations that can be streamed right now. Our picks include a Michael Mann classic, a heist sequel, and a survival thriller.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Heat (1995)

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro sit at a table.
Warner Bros.

On April 1, Val Kilmer tragically died at the age of 65. The talented actor became a prominent leading man in the 1980s and 1990s. However, Kilmer was arguably at his best in supporting roles, i.e., Chris Shiherlis in Michael Mann’s Heat. Widely considered a top-tier heist film, Heat featured Robert De Niro and Al Pacino sharing the screen for the first time.

Neil McCauley (De Niro) is a criminal mastermind with a strict code of ethics. Lieutenant Vincent Hanna (Pacino) is a relentless cop obsessed with the job. The two alphas are on a collision course for conflict, especially when Hanna gets word of McCauley’s plans for one last score. For heist films, there is BH and AH — Before Heat and After Heat. It’s a groundbreaking movie that gets better with every rewatch.

Stream Heat on Netflix.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)

O'Shea Jackson Jr. in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.
Lionsgate

Speaking of heists, the Den of Thieves franchise was clearly inspired by Heat. After Den of Thieves became an unlikely hit in 2018, Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. returned to the fold for another heist in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. After failing to capture Donnie Wilson (Jackson) in the Federal Reserve heist, Big Nick O’Brien’s (Butler) life has spiraled out of control. He can’t let go of the fact that Donnie got one over on him.

Obsessed with capturing his man, Big Nick finds Donnie in France and forces his way into his crew for the next heist. Now siding for the criminals, Big Nick teams with Donnie and the rest of the Panther crew to attempt their biggest score yet: a vault at the World Diamond Center.

Stream Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on Netflix.

Everest (2015)

The cast of Everest.
Universal Pictures

Those afraid of heights might want to look the other way. Baltasar Kormákur’s Everest tackles a tragic climbing expedition from the 1990s. The all-star cast includes Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright, Keira Knightley, Sam Worthington, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Set in May 1996, rival climbing experts Rob Hall (Clarke) and Scott Fischer (Gyllenhaal) prepare their respective groups to summit Mount Everest. During their descent, a blizzard hits the mountain and jeopardizes the climbers’ safety. Knowing this is based on a sad but true story, not everyone will survive. Everest will test your emotions in this harrowing and effective thriller.

Stream Everest on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)
Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay in White Collar.

As has been well documented since the dawn of the streaming era, the interfaces behind some of your favorite streaming services aren't actually all that good. Netflix, for example, has tons of good shows, but unless its algorithm decides to surface them, you might struggle to find them.

Thankfully, that's where we come in. We've pulled together three great shows that you can watch this weekend, each of which might get a little buried by Netflix. Each of these shows strikes a different tone or mood, but all of them are excellent and well worth your time.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (April 4-6)
A group of band members sits in the back of a car.

Calling all builders, it's time to watch A Minecraft Movie. Warner Bros. might have its first hit in 2025 with an adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time. Jason Momoa and Jack Black will surely attract families to the theaters. With tracking continuing to surge past $70 million, A Minecraft Movie could get a quick sequel announcement.
Unsurprisingly, kids are the primary audience for A Minecraft Movie. Afterward, the parents need something to watch. Why not save money and stream a free movie on a FAST service? One of our selections honors the late Val Kilmer, who tragically died this past week at the age of 65. It's one of Kilmer's four biggest roles and perhaps his most memorable.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
The Doors (1991)

After Val Kilmer passed, actress Jennifer Tilly shared a story about meeting the actor while auditioning for The Doors. Tilly wrote on X that Kilmer walked into the audition "barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants." Tilly knew that Kilmer would play Jim Morrison, and "nobody else stood a chance."
Oliver Stone's The Doors follows the rise, fall, and tragic ending of Jim Morrison (Kilmer), the lead singer of The Doors. The band goes from local stars to overnight celebrities, mainly due to Jim's magnetic persona. However, Jim's drug addiction and foray into cult activities caused many disputes with the band. While not the greatest movie, it's a bold performance from Kilmer, whose commitment to the role is worth celebrating.
Stream The Doors for free on Pluto TV.
Tropic Thunder (2008)

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)
A man and woman look up and stare.

If you're interested in the legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni is now streaming on Max. The documentary has quickly become the most popular movie on the service. Elsewhere, new releases like Queer and Heretic are finding an even bigger audience on streaming than during their theatrical run.
Moving past the homepage, you'll find a great selection of underrated movies. One of these films is a critically panned superhero adventure. However, it has regained popularity due to the tragic death of its lead. You can view that movie and two more below.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Drinking Buddies (2013)

Filmmaker Joe Swanberg is a prominent figure in the mumblecore movement. Mumblecore films are typically low-budget and emphasize dialogue and improvisation over the plot. Drinking Buddies is an aptly named entry into the mumblecore genre. Who talks more than people who drink beer?
Kate (Olivia Wilde) and Luke (Jake Johnson) are friends who work at a Chicago brewery. You would assume the co-workers are dating because of their natural chemistry and comedic interactions. However, Kate and Luke are both in relationships. When they invite their significant others to hang out with them, things get a little awkward, as Kate and Jake contemplate their feelings for each other. It's a low-stakes, charming relationship drama that pairs perfectly with a beer.
Stream Drinking Buddies on Max.
Batman Forever (1995)

Read more