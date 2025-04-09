3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in April 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Heat (1995) Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) Everest (2015)

In preparation for the summer movie season, Netflix is releasing a new action movie from Gareth Evans at the end of the month. Havoc stars Tom Hardy as a weathered detective who must rescue the son of a corrupt politician from a seemingly impossible situation. With Evans behind the camera and Hardy as the lead, expect a lot of highly choreographed and brutally violent action sequences.

Havoc streams on April 25. To keep you satisfied until then, this guide provides three action recommendations that can be streamed right now. Our picks include a Michael Mann classic, a heist sequel, and a survival thriller.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Heat (1995)

On April 1, Val Kilmer tragically died at the age of 65. The talented actor became a prominent leading man in the 1980s and 1990s. However, Kilmer was arguably at his best in supporting roles, i.e., Chris Shiherlis in Michael Mann’s Heat. Widely considered a top-tier heist film, Heat featured Robert De Niro and Al Pacino sharing the screen for the first time.

Neil McCauley (De Niro) is a criminal mastermind with a strict code of ethics. Lieutenant Vincent Hanna (Pacino) is a relentless cop obsessed with the job. The two alphas are on a collision course for conflict, especially when Hanna gets word of McCauley’s plans for one last score. For heist films, there is BH and AH — Before Heat and After Heat. It’s a groundbreaking movie that gets better with every rewatch.

Stream Heat on Netflix.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)

Speaking of heists, the Den of Thieves franchise was clearly inspired by Heat. After Den of Thieves became an unlikely hit in 2018, Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. returned to the fold for another heist in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. After failing to capture Donnie Wilson (Jackson) in the Federal Reserve heist, Big Nick O’Brien’s (Butler) life has spiraled out of control. He can’t let go of the fact that Donnie got one over on him.

Obsessed with capturing his man, Big Nick finds Donnie in France and forces his way into his crew for the next heist. Now siding for the criminals, Big Nick teams with Donnie and the rest of the Panther crew to attempt their biggest score yet: a vault at the World Diamond Center.

Stream Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on Netflix.

Everest (2015)

Those afraid of heights might want to look the other way. Baltasar Kormákur’s Everest tackles a tragic climbing expedition from the 1990s. The all-star cast includes Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright, Keira Knightley, Sam Worthington, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Set in May 1996, rival climbing experts Rob Hall (Clarke) and Scott Fischer (Gyllenhaal) prepare their respective groups to summit Mount Everest. During their descent, a blizzard hits the mountain and jeopardizes the climbers’ safety. Knowing this is based on a sad but true story, not everyone will survive. Everest will test your emotions in this harrowing and effective thriller.

Stream Everest on Netflix.