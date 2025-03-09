 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in March 2025

By
A group of teens stand on rocks.
Lionsgate

This March, the Russo Brothers return with their latest film, The Electric State. The sci-fi spectacle stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, a young woman who ventures to the American West with her robot to find her missing brother. Along the way, Michelle links with the smuggler Keats (Chris Pratt), who helps her navigate the retro-futuristic country.

The Electric State is one of the top action movies hitting the streamer this month. The action page on Netflix is one of the most loaded sections on the streamer. Below, you’ll find three action movies to fire in your queue. Our picks include a buddy comedy, a crime thriller, and a nostalgic live-action superhero adventure.

Rush Hour (1998)

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in Rush Hour.
New Line Cinema

Jackie Chan’s martial arts prowess, combined with Chris Tucker’s comedic expertise, became a winning combination in Rush Hour. When a Chinese diplomat’s young daughter is kidnapped in Los Angeles, Chief Inspector Lee (Chan) flies in from Hong Kong to work the case. The FBI fears Lee will interfere in their investigation, so they assign LAPD Detective James Carter (Tucker) to babysit.

At first, Lee and Carter are like oil and water — they don’t mix. Over time, the two realize they are the only ones who can solve the case. Therefore, they’re better off working together. Rush Hour is great because the two stars play so well off each other. Chan holds his own in comedy, while Tucker is a believable action hero. Now, all we need is a Rush Hour 4.

Stream Rush Hour on Netflix.

Power Rangers (2017)

The Power Rangers stand in unison and stare.
Lionsgate Films

Kids from the 1990s will appreciate visiting their childhood superheroes in Power Rangers. This live-action version is an origin story that shows how the teens got their powers. In the town of Angel Grove, five high school students — Jason Scott (Dacre Montgomery), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Trini Kwan (Becky G), and Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin) — take Power Coins from an old gold mine.

The quintet eventually realizes these coins give them superhuman powers. Searching for answers, the teens return to the mind and meet Alpha 5 (Bill Hader) and Zordon (Bryan Cranston), who inform them that they must band together to save the world. It’s morphing time.

Stream Power Rangers on Netflix.

Sicario (2015)

Emily Blunt and multiple agents walk toward the camera in Sicario.
Lionsgate

Is anyone surprised that Denis Villeneuve helmed one of the best crime thrillers of the last decade? Written by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, Sicario follows Kate Mercer (Emily Blunt), a noble FBI agent recruited to join a special task force run by CIA officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and CIA assassin Alejandro Gillick (Benecio del Toro).

The mission is to capture one of the Sonora cartel’s top lieutenants hiding in the United States so he can reveal the location of his boss. The further into the mission she goes, the more Kate learns the real motives of Graver and Gillick, which are not exactly legal. While there are several can’t-miss scenes, the border scene will give you chills (and a heart attack).

Stream Sicario on Netflix.

