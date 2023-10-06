 Skip to main content
3 sci-fi movies on Tubi you need to watch in October

Dan Girolamo
By

Tubi is one of the most loaded streaming services, with over 50,000 movies and television shows. As a FAST service, subscribers can sign up for a free account and watch movies with ads. For October, the genre on Tubi to focus on is sci-fi, as Halloween is the perfect time to watch films with thrills and scares.

There are three sci-fi movies you need to watch on Tubi this October. Our selections include a prequel to Alien, which marks the return of Ridley Scott; the introduction of Kurt Russell as the antihero Snake Plissken; and a 1990s sci-fi action film starring Sylvester Stallone.

Prometheus (2012)

Three astronauts stand in an abandoned area in Prometheus.
20th Century Fox

After the critical failure of 2007’s Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, the Alien franchise needed to head back to the drawing board and figure out a new way to advance the saga. The first step in the right direction involved the return of Scott, who directed Alien. The next crucial decision was to go backward, not forward, on the Alien timeline.

The result was 2012’s Prometheus, the quasi-prequel set nearly 30 years before the events of Alien. Scientist Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) leads an expedition funded by Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce), CEO of Weyland Corp, to a distant world after discovering a star map that could explain the origins of humanity. After arriving at the barren planet, the voyage becomes a nightmare after extraterrestrial creatures wreak havoc on the crew.

Stream Prometheus on Tubi.

Escape from New York (1981)

Kurt Russell in Escape From New York.
AVCO Embassy Pictures

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the most influential sci-fi and horror director of the era was John Carpenter. In 1981, Carpenter introduced the world to the legend of Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) in Escape from New York. In a dystopian 1997, the entire island of Manhattan serves as a maximum security prison. After Air Force One is hijacked, President John Harker (Donald Pleasence) is taken hostage in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, Plissken, an eye-patch-wearing ex-special forces soldier, is being transported to Manhattan after being convicted of stealing from the Federal Reserve. Because of his elite combat skills, Snake is offered a deal: rescue the president, and he will receive a pardon. To ensure Snake keeps his end of the bargain, an explosive is injected into his artery and will explode in 22 hours. Thanks to Carpenter’s direction and Russell’s performance, Escape from New York is mandatory viewing for any sci-fi fan.

Stream Escape From New York on Tubi.

Demolition Man (1993)

Stallone and Bullock in Demolition Man.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Sylvester Stallone became one of the most iconic action heroes in the 1970s and 1980s thanks to his roles as Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. In the early 1990s, Stallone crossed into sci-fi action with Demolition ManIn 2032, the city of San Angeles is a peaceful utopia, where crime doesn’t exist and felons are cryogenically frozen.

Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes), a notorious murderer from the 1990s, is mysteriously thawed and escapes the prison, wreaking havoc on the residents of San Angeles. The only man who can stop Phoenix is the man who put him behind bars, John Spartan (Stallone), another resident at the cryo-prison. The LAPD reluctantly thaw Spartan and reinstated him as a cop. Relying on old-school tendencies and a hard-nosed attitude, Spartan gets to work on tracking Spartan down, even if he can’t figure out the three seashells.

Stream Demolition Man on Tubi.

