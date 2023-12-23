 Skip to main content
West Ham vs Man United Live Stream: Watch the game for free

A side angle of a soccer stadium.
Good morning to you! As you know, today’s West Ham vs Man United live stream is set to start today at a bright and early 7:30 a.m. ET. That means you have a limited amount of time to figure out which one of the many live TV streaming services you want to use to watch the game. Don’t worry, though, we have it all figured out for you. In fact, there’s a chance that you can watch West Ham vs Man United for free from select streaming services. Here are our top recommendations.

The best way to watch West Ham vs Man United

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV is your number one destination for West Ham vs Man United, as well as for all English Premier League games. Specifically for the West Ham vs Man United match, you should get Sling Blue, one of Sling TV’s streaming plans. It’s only $40 per month, but you can get it as low as $20 for your first month when you sign up for Sling Blue’s base service. This package is centered around live sports entertainment and news programming. You can get NHL Wednesdays, and if you’re regularly up this early you can get Good Morning Football every weekday at 7 AM. Just tap the button below to get started.

Is there a free West Ham vs Man United live stream?

Fubo TV.
Alternatively, check out West Ham vs Man United free via Fubo TV. You can get a Fubo TV free trial for up to 7 days, enjoy the sporting event, and watch other programming during the holidays while your service lasts. The only catch for the free trial is that you cannot have used their service before. If you can get the service, try their Premier plan. It includes Showtime, making it perfect for tomorrow night’s Christmas Eve movie watching. Additionally, all Fubo TV plans include 1,000 hours of direct-to-cloud recording so you can catch the game at any time. Just set the game to be recording, tap the snooze button, and watch it when you wake up in a few hours! Just avoid social media for a while so you don’t get any match spoilers.

Other ways to watch the West Ham vs Man United live stream

What if you have (or want to try) another streaming service? You can still do that. Here are some other places hosting the game:

  Hulu + Live

How to watch the West Ham vs Man United live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

One final issue that may occur is the inability to log in and view the stream on your preferred streaming service. Why might this happen? If you travel abroad, your devices will pick up internet from that location. As a result, the way your service operates will also change. You can take back control of your location by using one of the best VPNs, like Nord VPN. You might be staying in Venice, Shanghai, or Montreal for the holiday but your device doesn’t have to know. When you use Nord VPN, you can have it make the internet you’re using come from your home location and carry on like usual. The best part is, right now there is a 30 day free trial for Nord VPN. Just tap the button below to try it out and watch West Ham vs Man United using your preferred streaming service, from anywhere.

