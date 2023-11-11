 Skip to main content
What time is the UFC fight tonight? Full UFC 295 schedule

Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira face off on a promo poster.
It’s UFC 295 time. The event kicks off this weekend and includes several rounds of MMA — 13 matches total. Jiří Procházka (29-3-1) will fight Alex Pereira (8-2) for the Light Heavyweight Championship in the main event. The title is currently vacant, so this match will determine who rules the division. It’s a UFC PPV event that will stream on ESPN+ in the U.S. Here’s everything you need to know to watch UFC this weekend.

What time is the UFC fight tonight?

UFC 295 will be broadcast on ESPN+ on Saturday, November 11. There are several rounds of fights taking place throughout the day. Here is a breakdown:

  • Early Prelims – 6:15 p.m. ET
  • Prelims – 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Main Card – 10:00 p.m. ET
The early prelims will be streamed on several sites, including ESPN+ and even YouTube, by the ESPNMMA channel. These fights usually feature up-and-comers fighting gatekeeping veterans. UFC has confirmed four fights in the early prelims. Even if they end in early knockouts, the next round of fights won’t start until 8:00 p.m., so don’t worry about missing the prelims if you can’t watch the early prelims.

After the early prelims there will be a round of regular prelims. These will also be streamed on YouTube and ESPN+ in the U.S. There are four more prelims in this round, which starts at 8:00 p.m. ET. The prelim round will feature two lightweight fights, a flyweight fight, and a women’s strawweight fight. Again, even if they all end quickly, the main card isn’t going to start until 10:00 p.m.

There are five fights on the main card tonight, including the main event. Up first will be featherweights Diego Lopez vs. Pat Sabatini. Then Matt Frevola vs. Benoît Saint-Denis in a lightweight fight, Jéssica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern in a strawweight fight, and Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall in heavyweight fight for the interim title. Finally we have Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira in the main event. Originally the card was supposed to be headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for Jones’ Heavyweight Championship, but Jones had to back out do to a pectoral muscle injury.

How to Watch the UFC 295 Live Stream

If you’re in the U.S., your only option for watching the game live is the ESPN+ PPV. The fight itself costs $80. You will also have to be an ESPN+ subscriber. If you’re not already, there are a few price options for signing up, including a discount if you bundle your subscription with this PPV.

Your first option is to buy a standard ESPN+ subscription for $11 per month. You can cancel it immediately and essentially pay $91 for this PPV if that’s all you want to watch. You can also bundle UFC 295 with the Disney Bundle for $15, plus $80 for the PPV. This also gets you access to Disney+ and Hulu. While it doesn’t save you any money on this PPV specifically, it’s the cheapest way to get Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, if you’re interested in even two of those streaming services. A third option, which was introduced just for this PPV, is to get a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 295 PPV for $135 total. Since ESPN+ is normally $110 per year, this bundle is essentially saving you $55.

