Where to stream Asteroid City

Wes Anderson films may not have the drawing power of Christopher Nolan‘s flicks, but it is a special occasion when they come to theaters. Anderson’s latest movie, Asteroid City, arrived in June, and it’s clear that several Hollywood stars were eager to work with him. Some of Anderson’s regular performers, including Jason Schwartzman, returned for this movie alongside A-list performers like Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie, who had never appeared in one of Anderson’s films before.

This movie has one of the most ridiculously stacked casts in recent memory, including Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Stephen Park, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Fisher Stevens, Sophia Lillis, and Rita Wilson. Some of the younger performers in the movie include Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, and Ethan Josh Lee.

Recommended Videos

Now that Asteroid City is coming in for a landing at one of the major streamers, we’re going to tell you where you can watch it.

Where is Asteroid City streaming?

Asteroid City will make its streaming premiere on Peacock on Friday, August 11. This comes just under two months after the film’s theatrical release, where Asteroid City had only a short run alongside the heavy hitters of the summer. Asteroid City made $47.7 million worldwide against a $25 million budget, so it more than likely lost money during its release.

But it was always a long shot for Asteroid City to launch into the stratosphere at the box office. Universal Pictures released Asteroid City through its art house label, Focus Features, which allowed it to play in many independent theaters in addition to some of the larger theater chains.

What is Asteroid City about?

We’re not going to give away the central conceit of Asteroid City, since it’s something that wasn’t spoiled in the trailers. What we can tell you is that this story takes place in an alternate version of the 1950s as an eclectic assortment of people converge upon Asteroid City for the Junior Stargazer convention. A recent widower, Augie Steenbeck (Schwartzman), has come there with his three children while struggling with whether to tell his kids that their mother has passed away. At the convention, Augie meets and forms a connection with a genuine movie star, Midge Campbell (Johansson), who has come to Asteroid City with her daughter, Dinah (Edwards).

From there, the assembled crowd is shocked when something otherworldly occurs, which forces everyone to ask some very uncomfortable questions about what comes next.

Editors' Recommendations