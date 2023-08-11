 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Where to stream Asteroid City

Blair Marnell
By

Wes Anderson films may not have the drawing power of Christopher Nolan‘s flicks, but it is a special occasion when they come to theaters. Anderson’s latest movie, Asteroid City, arrived in June, and it’s clear that several Hollywood stars were eager to work with him. Some of Anderson’s regular performers, including Jason Schwartzman, returned for this movie alongside A-list performers like Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie, who had never appeared in one of Anderson’s films before.

This movie has one of the most ridiculously stacked casts in recent memory, including Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Stephen Park, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Fisher Stevens, Sophia Lillis, and Rita Wilson. Some of the younger performers in the movie include Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, and Ethan Josh Lee.

Recommended Videos

Now that Asteroid City is coming in for a landing at one of the major streamers, we’re going to tell you where you can watch it.

Where is Asteroid City streaming?

The cast of Asteroid City.
Focus Features

Asteroid City will make its streaming premiere on Peacock on Friday, August 11. This comes just under two months after the film’s theatrical release, where Asteroid City had only a short run alongside the heavy hitters of the summer. Asteroid City made $47.7 million worldwide against a $25 million budget, so it more than likely lost money during its release.

But it was always a long shot for Asteroid City to launch into the stratosphere at the box office. Universal Pictures released Asteroid City through its art house label, Focus Features, which allowed it to play in many independent theaters in addition to some of the larger theater chains.

What is Asteroid City about?

Grace Edwards and Scarlett Johansson in Asteroid City.
Focus Features

We’re not going to give away the central conceit of Asteroid City, since it’s something that wasn’t spoiled in the trailers. What we can tell you is that this story takes place in an alternate version of the 1950s as an eclectic assortment of people converge upon Asteroid City for the Junior Stargazer convention. A recent widower, Augie Steenbeck (Schwartzman), has come there with his three children while struggling with whether to tell his kids that their mother has passed away. At the convention, Augie meets and forms a connection with a genuine movie star, Midge Campbell (Johansson), who has come to Asteroid City with her daughter, Dinah (Edwards).

From there, the assembled crowd is shocked when something otherworldly occurs, which forces everyone to ask some very uncomfortable questions about what comes next.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ get new pricing schemes this fall
Disney Plus on Roku.

Disney+ — and along with it, fellow Disney-owned streaming services Hulu and ESPN+ — have never had the simplest of pricing schemes. And this fall they're going to get a little more complex -- and more expensive. And more countries are getting more options.

First up: Canada and some European nations will get the ad-supported option for Disney+ starting November 1, 2023. It'll run $8 in the former, and 5 pounds or 6 euros in the latter. Current subscribers will stay in the ad-free plan unless they actively decide to switch.

Read more
3 Netflix movies like Barbie you should watch right now
The main cast of the movie Mean Girls posing for a promo photo.

Are you looking for more films like Greta Gerwig's Barbie? The bad news is that there really aren't a lot of big-budget populist movies that confront difficult aspects of gender roles and allow the title character to discover their own identity and power. Certainly not blockbusters on the level of Barbie. Netflix actually has several direct-to-video animated Barbie movies, but they're not sparking the same conversation that the live-action film is. They're barely even in the same galaxy.

So when it came time to find movies that can appeal to people who love Barbie, we decided to go with flicks that shared some thematic similarities rather than something exactly like that film. And if you're already subscribed to the world's most popular streamer, then these are the three Netflix movies like Barbie that you should watch.
Mean Girls (2004)

Read more
The best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now
A man holds a tiny microphone in Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster.

Netflix may have taken the whole "Summer Friday" thing too seriously this year, as there doesn't appear to be any new stand-up comedy coming to the streaming service in August. Rather than view it as a disappointment, however, look at it as a chance to watch some of the best stand-up comedy specials you've missed in the past like Tom Segura: Sledgehammer.
With new movies and shows coming to Netflix all the time, the stand-up comedy selection is always growing. We've done the dirty work of curating so you can enjoy the best stand-up comedy available on the streaming service.
So pop some corn and settle in with the best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now.
Looking for something else? We've also rounded up the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime, and the best movies on Disney+. For Netflix fans, check out the 10 most popular shows on Netflix right now.

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023)

Read more