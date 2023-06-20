 Skip to main content
Is Asteroid City streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

Director Wes Anderson’s latest film, Asteroid City, has arrived, and it may be his most ambitious project to date. Anderson is no stranger to romantic and quirky comedies with a touch of drama, and Asteroid City checks all of those boxes. But it also happens to be a sci-fi story with some of the most unique and retro visuals that we’ve seen in a long time. The primary story is set in 1955, where a Junior Stargazer convention gives way to something even greater. To say more would be to give away too many spoilers

Anderson assembled an A-list cast for this film, including Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Ed Norton, Margot Robbie, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Rupert Friend, Tilda Swinton, Liev Schreiber, Steve Park, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Hope Davis, Tony Revolori, Hong Chau, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum. That is a ridiculously stacked lineup of stars, most of whom worked on this movie for well below their usual pay rate. That’s because they believed in Anderson’s vision for this project, and this allowed the film to be made for only $25 million.

Now, to answer your burning questions about whether Asteroid City is streaming, and where you can find it.

Is Asteroid City streaming?

Grace Edwards and Scarlett Johansson in Asteroid City.

No, not yet. In fact, it’s only in limited release right now in New York and Los Angeles. Asteroid City won’t be getting a wide theatrical release until Friday, June 23. For now, there are no immediate plans to send the film to streaming. After all, it still needs to make some money theatrically!

The hope is that Asteroid City will have legs in the specialty theater market, just as Everything Everywhere All At Once did last year. Fortunately, Asteroid City did quite well in its opening weekend, earning $2.6 million from just a handful of theaters in the U.S.

Will Asteroid City be available to stream at home?

The cast of Asteroid City.

Yes, but probably not immediately. Asteroid City was made for only $25 million, so it has a better chance of turning a profit if it isn’t rushed to streaming any time soon. Specialty and art house titles like Asteroid City tend to follow their own schedule for streaming rather than a strict 30- to 45-day theatrical window.

Since this is a Focus Features film and a Comcast release, Asteroid City‘s streaming destination will likely be Peacock. However, Amazon Prime Video also has a deal in place for Focus Features releases, so Asteroid City may eventually show up on Prime Video.

Should Asteroid City be seen in theaters or at home?

Scarlett Johansson in Asteroid City.

It really boils down to your personal preference. Wes Anderson’s films are always eclectic and often an acquired taste. But no one can say that Asteroid City wasn’t created with the theatrical experience in mind. You may be able to enjoy it on a big-screen TV at home, but that doesn’t compare to the much larger screen of a movie theater.

The 5 best moments in The Flash
The Flash stands with two heroes behind him in The Flash.

The Flash is upon us, and what a stellar collision course of DC cinematic worlds it truly is. Just as the promotional material promised, we not only see Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) headline his own film as the Scarlet Speedster, but we'd also get a glimpse into DC's own version of the multiverse. This has already occurred on the Marvel side of things on a few occasions including the Disney+ series Loki and films like Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even the latest animated adventure for the web-slinger takes us on a trek through multiple universes in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While DC might be late to the game when it comes to a theatrical depiction of its multiverse, it certainly doesn't disappoint.

In The Flash, Barry has his work cut out for him in no small part due to his own self-serving actions. But it's ultimately a humorous film with a copious amount of heart. While we're entreated to a return of Michael Keaton's Batman and a look at a modern take on Supergirl, there's a growth story at the core of this film that sees Barry ultimately challenge his own desires to change the past with the idea that his own personal tragedies forged the person that he has become. There's so much to love in The Flash, but let's break down a few of the best moments within its 2-hour and 24-minute runtime.

Read more
The Idol season 1, episode 3 release date, time, channel, and plot
Jocelyn poses on a table in The Idol.

With the conclusion of Succession, HBO now has a void in the coveted Sunday night slot. Enter The Idol, the next HBO drama series with aspirations of becoming a buzzworthy show. Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn, an aspiring pop star looking to become the world's top artist after a nervous breakdown ended her previous tour. While planning a comeback, Jocelyn meets Tedros, played by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, a self-help cult leader and nightclub owner who begins a tumultuous relationship with the singer.

Tesfaye co-created the series with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Idol had a splashy debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it became a heated topic of discussion after critics panned the first two episodes. Yet, Levinson believes the attention will work in The Idol's favor, with the potential to become the "biggest show of the summer." Keep reading for information about the release date, time, channel, and plot for episode 3 of The Idol season 1.
When does episode 3 of The Idol season 1 release?

Read more
France vs Greece live stream: Watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers for free
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

France vs Greece kicks off later today at 2.45PM ET and fans of either team or the Euro 2024 championships in general will be keen to see what happens next. It's likely that France will win but qualifying matches are the ideal time for shake-ups. The game is being shown on Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. which is excellent news for anyone looking for ways to watch the match online. We've even tracked down some free methods. Here's how to watch the France vs Greece live stream online and for free.
Watch the France vs Greece live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is always a great choice for sports fans. It offers over 145 channels as part of its package with a focus on sports. There's access to Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and more. For soccer fans thinking ahead, there's also USA Network and NBC for more coverage later in the year. Non-sporting options include Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV costs $75 per month but if you solely want to check out the France vs Greece live stream, you can use a FuboTV free trial to check out the game and seven days worth of content entirely for free with unlimited access during this time.

Read more