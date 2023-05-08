Where to watch Eurovision 2023: live stream the song contest

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Europe’s most famous singing competition, returns this week. For those unfamiliar with the contest, European countries each submit one original song to be performed live by a singer or band from their respective country. The competing countries cast their votes for other countries’ songs to determine a winner. The contest has been around since 1956, making it one of the longest-running annual, international televised music competitions.

The contest is usually held in the country of the winner from the previous year. However, the 2022 winner, Ukraine, will not host due to its war with Russia. The 2023 contest will instead take place in Liverpool, U.K. The semifinals will be hosted by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Julia Sanina (The X Factor Ukraine), and Alesha Dixon (Australia’s Got Talent), with Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show) joining the trio for the final.

Learn how to watch this year’s contest below!

Where to watch Eurovision 2023

In the U.S., the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be streaming on Peacock. The first semifinal airs at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 9. The second semifinal air at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 11.

The contest ends with the Grand Final at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 13.

Peacock is one of the few streaming services that feature the latest shows in movies and television, along with live sporting events from the WWE, Premier League, and NFL. The latest Universal movies head to Peacock, so check out recent hits such as M3gan, Knock at the Cabin, and Cocaine Bear. Plus, scroll through some new original shows on the service, such as Bupkis and Mrs. Davis.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Eurovision begins streaming on Tuesday, May 9, for subscribers.

How much does it cost?

The Peacock Premium plan is priced at $5 a month, but subscribers can save money by paying $50 annually. This tier offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. The second tier, Premium Plus, costs $10 a month. Like Premium, subscribers of Premium Plus can save money by paying $100 annually. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads. If you are signing up for Peacock today, there is no longer a free tier option. You must sign up for one of the two plans. For those subscribers with the free tier, it is unknown if or when that option will be removed from the service. Is Eurovision 2023 worth watching? If American Idol became an Olympic sport, the result would be Eurovision. The contest combines the competition of a singing show with the national pride exhibited in the Olympics. The result is an entertaining musical celebration of epic proportions. You never know if you’re going to witness the next star-in-the-making performance. Celine Dion, Olivia Newton-John, ABBA, Katrina & the Waves, Bonnie Tyler, and Måneskin have all participated in Eurovision. Will the 2023 contest produce the next great pop sensation? The only way to find out is to watch on Peacock!

