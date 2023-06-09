Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Have you ever wondered about the story behind Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? The origins of the spicy snack from Frito-Lay are the subject of the new dramedy Flamin’ Hot. At the center is the man who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Richard Montañez. Jesse Garcia stars as Montañez, a Mexican American man who took a job as a janitor at Frito-Lay. Inspired by his heritage, Montañez attempts to create a hot, flavorsome snack that appeals to the emerging Latino market.

Flamin’ Hot is a story of Montañez’s determination and never-give-up attitude. Directed by Eva Longoria, Flamin’ Hot’s cast includes Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Matt Walsh, Emilio Rivera, Pepe Serna, and Tony Shalhoub. The rags-to-riches story will skip the theaters in favor of a streaming release.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch Flamin’ Hot

Flamin’ Hot will stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Flamin’ Hot stems from Searchlight Pictures, which typically sends its movies to Hulu. However, Flamin’ Hot marks the first film to debut on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously.

Disney+ has an impressive summer state. Avatar: The Way of Water, the biggest movie of 2022, is now streaming on Disney+. Marvel is set to release Secret Invasion, the spy thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, on June 21. Later this summer, Lucasfilm will release Ahsoka, an eight-episode series starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character on August 23.

Like Disney+, Hulu is gearing up for a summer of new releases. The Bear, the critically-acclaimed series about an Italian beef sandwich shop, returns for its second season on June 22. Hulu revived Futurama, the sci-fi animated series by The Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening which returns with new episodes starting July 24. Finally, Only Murders in the Building returns for season 3 on August 8.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

FLAMIN' HOT | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Flamin’ Hot is now streaming.

How much does it cost?

To subscribe to Disney+, there are two paid options: Disney+ with ads costs $8 a month, while Disney without ads costs $11 a month. Hulu also has an ad tier ($8/month or $80/year) and an ad-free tier ($15/month). However, the Disney+ bundle may be more advantageous to customers because it includes three services for one monthly price.

Hulu (with ads) and Disney+ (with ads) costs $10 a month

Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ costs $13 a month

Hulu (ad-free), Disney+ (ad-free), and ESPN+ costs $20 a month

Is it worth watching?

Flamin’ Hot depicts an inspiring story of an ambitious Latino man searching for a better life for himself and his family. It is important to note that the LA Times published a 2021 story that disputed Montañez’s account, alleging he did not invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, a report that PepsiCo did not deny. Yet, knowing of this report will not affect your viewing if you’re looking for a feel-good story with a lot of heart.

Flamin’ Hot is Longoria’s feature film directorial debut. Written by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez, Flamin’ Hot is based on Montañez’s book, A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive. Flamin’ Hot won the Audience Award at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival. The film is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, scoring 65% on the Tomatometer.

Editors' Recommendations