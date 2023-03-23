Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There are few directors better at making movies that get under your skin than M. Night Shyamalan. Ever since The Sixth Sense in 1999, the prolific director has largely stayed in the horror genre, crafting tales of alien invaders (Signs), creepy family members (The Visit), and a reverse fountain of youth (Old).

With 2023’s Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan puts his unique spin on the apocalyptic horror subgenre. When four strangers arrive at a family’s cabin and demand that one of them must kill another family member to prevent the apocalypse from occurring, questions about faith, religion, and brotherhood are asked and uneasily answered.

After a muted theatrical run, Knock at the Cabin is finally heading to a streaming service. Find out where to watch it below!

Where to watch Knock at the Cabin

The apocalyptic thriller Knock at the Cabin is available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock is the home to NBC shows like The Office, This Is Us, Law & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the service broadcasts many sporting events from the likes of the WWE, NFL, and Premier League. Peacock is also home to recent Universal hits such as M3Gan and Tár. Peacock has also increased its true crime output with recent docuseries like Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies and Who Killed Robert Wone?

When is Knock at the Cabin streaming for subscribers?

Knock at the Cabin will stream for subscribers starting on March 24 on Peacock.

How much does it cost?

As of January 30, 2023, Peacock has stopped allowing new users to sign up for the free tier. New users will only have the option to sign up for a paid tier. Subscribers who signed up for the free tier of Peacock can continue accessing the service for no charge. It is unknown if or when the free tier will be completely removed from Peacock.

The two paid tiers of Peacock are Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $5 a month or $50 per year. It contains 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus costs $10 a month or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Is Knock at the Cabin worth watching?

If you’re in the mood for a creepy thriller, then Knock at the Cabin will satisfy that need. Shyamalan is a master at building up suspense, and his latest thriller is a great example of his gifts as a filmmaker. The cast is very good as well, with Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Kristen Cui making for a believable and sympathetic family faced with an impossible decision.

Knock at the Cabin also stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Nikki Amuka-Bird. On Rotten Tomatoes, Knock at the Cabin scored a 67% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 69%.

