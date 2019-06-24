Share

E3 2019 brought the debut of a new Cyberpunk 2077 character played by Keanu Reeves, along with the release date for CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open-world RPG. At least, that was all there was for the public. Members of the press and special guests were shown more behind the scenes, but developers have been revealing additional information well after the event, including a new tidbit regarding the romance options players will be able to manage.

In the Witcher series, CD Projekt Red was working with an established world, lore, and lead character. Both of Cyberpunk 2077’s major demos, one in 2018 and one this yea , have featured two different versions of “V,” the game’s lead character. When the game launches, players will be able to craft a V of their own making and choose their desired gender identity, backstory, key life event, and more. That fluid nature is pushing the game developers to create various options that reflect the interest of the character players shape.

Paweł Sasko, Cyberpunk 2077 lead quest designer, opened up his Twitter account so that anyone could send him direct messages asking about the game, and one redditor took the opportunity to ask about character relationships.

Sasko used The Witcher 3’s lead character, Geralt, as a reference and said that the interactions will function similarly, but there are more options due to the lead character of Cyberpunk 2077 being an undefined player creation. Specifically, Sasko says players will be able to have “more options [than] only heterosexual,” and he mentions non-player characters (NPCs), so players may be able to cultivate multiple relationships within a single playthrough. He also points to the entire quests in The Witcher 3 that were dedicated to romantic options, which means Cyberpunk 2077 will have some characters that you’ll have to build a rapport with over time.

Cyberpunk 2077’s gender-fluid character creator will reflect a world based on Michael Pondsmith’s tabletop RPG that’s filled with NPCs who are equally as fluid. This gives CD Projekt Red a wide selection of choices for unique characters that players can romance. The only question remaining is how far players will be able to take the relationships.