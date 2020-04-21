You’ll be able to binge-watch another streaming service when HBO Max finally joins the streaming world on May 27.

The streaming service will reportedly have 10,000 hours of content at its launch. Expect to find cult favorites like Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, Doctor Who, Adventure Time, The OC, and more.

HBO originals like Veep, Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, and Barry will also be available to stream via HBO Max.

As far as movies go, all 21 of Studio Ghibli’s animated features will stream exclusively on HBO Max. You can also expect 2001: A Space Odyssey, Casablanca, The Dark Knight, The Matrix Trilogy, and The Wizard of Oz, as well as all DC films from the past decade.

HBO Max will cost $15 a month, which makes it more expensive than the other streaming services. However, given the amount of extra content HBO Max has, and the fact that HBO currently costs about $15 through cable providers or HBO Now, the higher price makes sense.

If you already have HBO Now, you’ll get access to HBO Max at no extra cost. AT&T customers who are already subscribed to HBO will also get HBO Max for free.

Like other streaming services, HBO Max will also have its own original content, including the scripted comedy Love Life starring Anna Kendrick, and an underground ballroom dance competition series called Legendary. Among other original series confirmed for HBO Max are the revival series Grease: Rydell High, the Cristin Milioti-led comedy series Made for Love, and the limited series Station Eleven, starring Mackenzie Davis.

An exclusive Friends reunion featuring all six original cast members was set to debut on HBO Max in May, but that project has since been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.

HBO Max joins the very crowded streaming space, which includes players like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+, as well as NBC Universal’s Peacock.

Netflix, which is the most popular streaming service, currently has more than 60 million paid subscribers in the U.S., according to its 2019 third-quarter report. Disney+ hit the 50 million paid subscriber mark just five months after joining the streaming world. Disney-owned Hulu has claimed more than 28 million subscribers.

