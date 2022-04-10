  1. News

This extreme exoplanet’s atmosphere is being sunburned by its host star

Georgina Torbet
By

In the wide range of planets we’ve observed beyond our solar system, some of the most extreme are of a type called hot Jupiters. These are gas giants which are similar to Jupiter but orbit so close to their stars that a year on one lasts less than 10 days. On these planets, temperatures can reach thousands of degrees Fahrenheit, leading to some weird and wonderful effects.

An artist's illustration of the planet KELT-20b which orbits a blue-white star.
This is an artist’s illustration of the planet KELT-20b which orbits a blue-white star. The giant planet is so close to its star (5 million miles) that the torrent of ultraviolet radiation from the star heats the planet’s atmosphere to over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. NASA, ESA, Leah Hustak (STScI)

One such hot Jupiter, recently described in a paper in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, has a particularly distinctive atmosphere. The planet KELT-20b, located 400 light-years away, is located just 5 million miles away from its star and is bombarded by ultraviolet (UV) radiation. This heats the planet’s atmosphere to over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is creating a layer in the atmosphere similar to Earth’s stratosphere which absorbs UV rays.

This layer creates a phenomenon called thermal inversion, in which the upper layers of the atmosphere are hotter than the lower layers of the atmosphere. On our planet, this layer is formed by ozone, but on KELT-20b, the layer is formed from metals that have boiled and are now present in the atmosphere.

It is this interaction between radiation from the host star and the planet’s atmosphere that is an important step forward in understanding exoplanets. “Until now we never knew how the host star affected a planet’s atmosphere directly,” said lead author Guangwei Fu of the University of Maryland in a statement. “There have been lots of theories, but now we have the first observational data.”

To learn about the atmosphere of this far-off exoplanet, the researchers used data from Hubble in the near-infrared wavelength as well as data from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope to look at the signals of water and carbon monoxide coming from the planet. These signatures are different from what has been seen in other Jupiter-like planets which orbit close to cooler stars. “The emission spectrum for KELT-20b is quite different from other hot Jupiters,” said Fu. “This is compelling evidence that planets don’t live in isolation but are affected by their host star.”

Editors' Recommendations

Citizen scientists are helping to map Mars’s strange ridge features

Unusual ridge networks on Mars may provide clues about the history of the Red Planet.

Analog A.I.? It sounds crazy, but it might be the future

brain with computer text scrolling artificial intelligence

Why you should be using your laptop’s high performance mode

HP Spectre x360 14 Front view showing display and keyboard.

F1 Australian GP live stream: Watch Formula 1 for FREE today

formula one to develop net zero carbon hybrid powertrain by 2030 renault f1 team french gp

And Just Like That… Sex And The City came back to life

Blended image of Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte against a pink NYC background.

Best home gym deals for April 2022

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best drone deals for April 2022: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Best dash cam deals for April 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The best Instant Pot accessories for 2022

best instant pot accessories chili

Metal Lords’ Jaeden Martell on loving controlled chaos

Jaeden Martell drums in a sleeveless shirt in a scene from Metal Lords.

UFC 273 Live Stream: Watch Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie tonight

watch ufc 273 online live stream volkanovski vs the korean zombie feature image face to weigh in

This galaxy is a mind-bending 13.5 billion light-years away

A zoom-in image of galaxy HD1.

Curiosity rover nopes out of region of sharp Mars rocks

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to survey these wind-sharpened rocks, called ventifacts, on March 15, 2022, the 3,415th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The team has informally described these patches of ventifacts as “gator-back” rocks because of their scaly appearance.