Digital Trends
News

Hulu and Xbox Live are back online after going down for some users

Allison Matyus
By

Hulu and Xbox Live service came back online after going down for several hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Users began to complain that the platforms were down beginning at 1:45 p.m. PT. As of 4:30 p.m. PT, Hulu service appeared to be restored for most users. Xbox Live service began to come back around 4:45 p.m. PT, according to Xbox support.

“We’re seeing improvement with signing into accounts on Xbox 360, Xbox One & the Xbox App, so feel free to give it another try!,” the Xbox support account tweeted.

According to Down Detector, there were more than 10,000 reports of issues connected to Xbox Live, as well as more than 10,000 instances of problems with Hulu. People were also reporting issues with Reddit earlier, but it appears that website is up and running again. The outage map on Down Detector shows that the Hulu and Xbox Live outages were only affecting the U.S. 

Xbox Live support said earlier that the issue seemed mainly affect users trying to sign into Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox on Windows 10.

As per usual, angry users hoping to play video games or watch their favorite shows took to Twitter to complain. Hulu also seems to be aware of the problem, responding to tweets that it is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. 

It didn’t take long for PlayStation users to brag that their console of choice was working — or for Xbox players to joke about running for a PS4.

There seems to be no apparent correlation between the two platforms being down, except that you can access the Hulu app via your Xbox device. 

Google Calendar was down for several hours on Tuesday and both Instagram and the PlayStation Network went offline on Thursday, so it has been a frustrating week for tech and social media users. The recent spate of outages could be a bad omen for the cloud-focused future of gaming. If a cloud-based gaming platform like Google’s Stadia went completely offline, it wouldn’t just stop you from playing with your friends — it could stop you from playing games at all. 

The timing on this outage was bad for Hulu fans as well: the fifth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s third season premieres Wednesday evening. With service restored, there should be few issues watching the new episode.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
google calendar is down
Computing

Google Calendar is back online. Here’s the latest on the outage

Google Calendar is down, and that means that instead of a day packed with back-to-back meetings and timely reminders, users are instead being treated to an error message. Here's the latest on the worldwide outage.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Microsoft Surface Go Hands-on
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Go

The Microsoft Surface series is an excellent alternative to other tablets if you're a dedicated Windows user, and the superb Surface Pro 6 (our favorite 2-in-1) and its cheaper sibling, the Surface Go, are both on sale right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Instagram is back up after being offline. Here’s the latest on the outage

Instagram finally came back online Thursday afternoon after an outage that lasted just over an hour. The Instagram outage was one of several that hit at the same time, including a several-hour failure at the PlayStation Network.
Posted By Mathew Katz
ps4 pro boost mode update sony playstation 4 0005 800x533 c
Gaming

The PlayStation Network is back up. Here’s the latest on the PSN outage

Sony's PlayStation Network is back online after going down for several hours on Thursday afternoon, annoying legions of gamers right in the middle of E3. Here's the latest on the outage
Posted By Mathew Katz
Super Mario Maker 2 battle royale free web game fan made
Gaming

Battle to be the best plumber in the 75-player, fan-made Mario Royale

In Mario Maker, the fan-made web game, 75 players race to finish all the levels in a random world while avoiding obstacles and hazards. You only have one life and the fastest Mario wins.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
game of thrones prequel series hbo khaleesi dragons
Movies & TV

The Game of Thrones prequel returns to a well-known locale as filming begins

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series has its director, a bunch of new cast members, and began filming in summer 2019. The show is set thousands of years before the events of the original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Chris Gates
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

Armed with new footage, Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters with record in sight

Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers: Endgame back to theaters with some new footage and other elements in order to challenge James Cameron's Avatar and become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Posted By Rick Marshall
2020 lexus gx 460 gets more on and off road tech features gxg 0076 23261befb359bf3f8f22b2c31b73b3949aa55722
Cars

The GX gets smarter as it ages; it’s even teaching tricks to other Lexus models

Lexus gave the GX 460 tech and visual updates for the 2020 model year. The GX now comes standard with a full suite of electronic driving aids, including automatic braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control.
Posted By Ronan Glon
iphone xr lineup comparison
Mobile

Best Buy stores are now certified to repair Apple devices

Apple completed a major expansion of the Apple authorized service provider program — Best Buy stores are now all certified to repair Apple devices. Now, eight out of 10 Apple customers live within 20 minutes of an authorized service…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV Plus streaming service recruits Hollywood A-listers to take on Netflix

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing, and now we know where we'll be able to see it. Apple confirmed its new subscription service, Apple TV Plus, and revealed some of the projects it will air.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Hasselblad CFV II
Photography

Hasselblad’s CFV II and 907X are a modern take on a photography classic

The CFV II 50C digital back is compatible with V system cameras from nearly the middle of last century, while the new 907X camera body turns it into an ultra-compact medium format machine using X system lenses.
Posted By Daven Mathies
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner2
Smart Home

Amazon has the best deal on the Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum right now

Amazon dropped its price for the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum more than it did for other Dyson V-series Animal models. The Dyson V8 Animal is the sweet spot in the lineup with features of later generations but the price of earlier…
Posted By Bruce Brown
youtube kids strengthening review process 57307368 ml
News

YouTube could make big changes to children’s content amid federal investigation

YouTube is considering major changes to its recommendation algorithm amid an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission into how it handles videos aimed at children. The investigation is in its late stages, and is in response to…
Posted By Allison Matyus
best audiobook apps audiobooks for free
Emerging Tech

This humanlike synthesized speech could be the future of audiobooks

You probably wouldn't want Siri or Alexa reading you an entire audiobook. A new startup called DeepZen has developed a text-to-speech A.I. that sounds impressively human. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl