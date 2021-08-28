  1. News

New type of ocean-covered ‘Hycean’ exoplanet could support life

By

When it comes to looking for life elsewhere in the universe, we tend to be very Earth-centric: We look for planets that are similar to our own, assuming that life elsewhere will be similar to us and require similar conditions. However, a new type of exoplanet has been identified by astronomers at the University of Cambridge, and even though it is very different from Earth it could still support life.

The new class of planet is called a “Hycean” planet, meaning an ocean-covered world with abundant hydrogen in its atmosphere. The researchers believe that this type of planet could be common and as they are potentially habitable this significantly increases the possible locations to search for life outside our solar system.

Artist's impression of a Hycean planet.
Artist’s impression of a Hycean planet. Amanda Smith

“Hycean planets open a whole new avenue in our search for life elsewhere,” said lead researcher Nikku Madhusudhan from the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Astronomy in a statement.

These planets are typically larger than Earth, at up to 2.6 times its size, and can be hotter as well, with atmospheric temperatures of up to 200 degrees Celsius. However, despite these high temperatures their oceans could still host microbial life, as suggested by another recent study into a large exoplanet with a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. This study found that there could be liquid water on the planet’s surface beneath its atmosphere. If this is true for Hycean planets as well, then the habitable zone — the area around a star where a planet must orbit for liquid water to be able to exist on its surface — could be larger for these planets than for other types of planets.

“Essentially, when we’ve been looking for these various molecular signatures, we have been focusing on planets similar to Earth, which is a reasonable place to start,” said Madhusudhan. “But we think Hycean planets offer a better chance of finding several trace biosignatures.”

Biosignatures are chemical indications of life and are one of the main ways that researchers look for life elsewhere in the universe.

“A biosignature detection would transform our understanding of life in the universe,” said Madhusudhan. “We need to be open about where we expect to find life and what form that life could take, as nature continues to surprise us in often unimaginable ways.”

The research is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Editors' Recommendations

Can we explore Mars for cheaper? A new satellite mission aims to find out

The ESCAPADE Mars mission will consist of two identical satellites — “Blue” and “Gold” — that will study how the planet’s ionosphere and magnetic field interact.

James Webb Space Telescope completes final testing ahead of launch

Fully assembled and fully tested, the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has completed its primary testing regimen and is soon preparing for shipment to its launch site at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. On this photo, Webb is folded as it will be for launch.

SpaceX resupply mission to ISS delayed until tomorrow due to weather

The Falcon 9 rocket form SpaceX with the Cargo Dragon spacecraft atop stands at the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

8 SNES games that still need to come to Nintendo Switch

Party members walking in Earthbound.

The best games like Final Fantasy

team-ninja-rumored-to-be-developing-final-fantasy-action-game

Best cheap gaming PC deals for August 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for August 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Nvidia isn’t just beating AMD in graphics, it’s still gaining ground. Here’s why

european retailers rtx 3080 317 percent above list geforce 3060 ti

The best movies on Disney+ right now

Eva Green in a scene from Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Millie Bobby Brown looks at the camera as Enola Holmes in the Netflix film.

The best shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now

Sandra Oh and the supporting cast of The Chair series sitting at a table.

The 49 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

best movies on amazon prime annette adam driver

The 88 best movies on HBO Max right now

Harrison Ford in The Fugitive.