Digital Trends
News

Instagram will now guilt you with a warning when you try to post a nasty comment

Mathew Katz
By

Instagram is trying to stop bullying and trolling on its platform by warning people before they post offensive comments.

The new A.I.-powered feature will detect potentially nasty content and ask the offending user if they still want to post it.

In a Monday blog post, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri wrote that the new feature is aimed at deterring bullying, especially among teens. The social network has already used artificial intelligence to detect all kinds of harmful content in comments, photos, and videos, but the new warning aims to stop negativity before it gets posted.

“This intervention gives people a chance to reflect and undo their comment and prevents the recipient from receiving the harmful comment notification,” Mosseri wrote. “From early tests of this feature, we have found that it encourages some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful once they have had a chance to reflect.”

instagram bullying restrict nasty comments instagramwarning
Instagram

Instagram also introduced what’s essentially a shadowban feature in the hopes of helping people who are being bullied. Users can now “Restrict” others, which means that person can still comment on your posts, but the comments will only be visible to them. Restricted users won’t be able to see if you’ve read their messages or see when you’re active on Instagram.

“We’ve heard from young people in our community that they’re reluctant to block, unfollow, or report their bully because it could escalate the situation, especially if they interact with their bully in real life,” Mosseri wrote. “Some of these actions also make it difficult for a target to keep track of their bully’s behavior.”

instagram bullying restrict nasty comments en 3 1
Instagram

Bullying is a particular problem among younger people on Instagram. A 2017 study found that 17% of teens are bullied online, and the majority of that cyberbullying happens over Instagram. Mosseri himself acknowledged that it’s an ongoing problem, and that Instagram plans to take additional steps to crack down on bullying on its platform.

“We can do more to prevent bullying from happening on Instagram, and we can do more to empower the targets of bullying to stand up for themselves. Today we’re announcing one new feature in both areas,” Mosseri wrote. “These tools are grounded in a deep understanding of how people bully each other and how they respond to bullying on Instagram, but they’re only two steps on a longer path.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
samsung 5g goodwood festival of speed drift news car
Mobile

Drift car champ uses Samsung phone and Vodafone’s 5G to do what he does best

How do you demonstrate 5G’s low-latency signal in an exciting way? For Samsung, you put a drift racing champion behind the wheel of a remote-controlled car where his only view is taken from the cameras on multiple Galaxy S10 5G phones.
Posted By Andy Boxall
walmart google week cuts prices on smart home deals past prime day nest devices
Smart Home

Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day

Walmart announced Google Week with smart home device deals valid through July 16. If Walmart's earlier Pre-Prime Day sale was a shot across Amazon's bow prior to Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a frontal assault.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google-pixel-3a-rear
Mobile

Renders reveal Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 XL in all its notch-less glory

If you’re wondering how the Google Pixel 4 XL will look, here is a good idea. The good news from a design standpoint is that the gigantic notch blighting the 3 XL’s clean lines looks likely to disappear.
Posted By Andy Boxall
asus rog phone pointing camera
Mobile

Asus ROG Phone 2 launches on July 23, ready to attract hardcore gamers

Asus will launch the ROG Phone 2 (that stands for Republic of Gamers, for those new to Asus’s gaming brand) on July 23, and rumors of its specification and more are starting to leak.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept
Cars

Volkswagen and Ford may team up on electric cars, report says

Volkswagen and Ford are nearing an agreement to share electric car tech, according to a new report. The deal would reportedly give Ford access to VW's MEB platform, which will underpin many of the German automaker's future electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
jaguar xj going electric 2019
Cars

One of Jaguar’s highest profile models will be reborn as an electric car

The Jaguar XJ is going out of production, but it will soon be redesigned as an electric car. The XJ has been Jaguar's flagship model for 50 years. Jaguar and sibling brand Land Rover are preparing to ramp up electric-car production.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Steve Wozniak
News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak wants you to get off Facebook

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joined a growing list of tech titans in criticizing Facebook, saying that most people should delete their accounts and stop using the world's largest social media platform.
Posted By Mathew Katz
driftwood ai robots move mzmzmjaymw
Emerging Tech

Japanese researchers use deep learning A.I. to get driftwood robots moving

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have figured out a way to take everyday natural objects, like pieces of wood, and get deep learning algorithms to figure out how to make them move.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Huawei's Android alternative will be faster than Android, according to its CEO

The U.S. Commerce Department has added Huawei to its "Entity List." Google, Intel, and ARM are all confirmed or rumored to be ceasing business with the company, which may have disastrous effects on Huawei.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit, Andy Boxall
watch live stream taylor swift amazon prime day concert gettyimages 1153173032
News

How to watch Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Amazon Prime Day concert

Amazon plans to celebrate its first 48-hour Prime Day sale with a blockbuster concert featuring Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G., and Sza on Wednesday, July 10 -- and Prime members can watch the whole thing live.
Posted By Mathew Katz
legend of zelda twilight princess nintendo wii grandma grandmother reddit 755 hours
Gaming

Grandma beats The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess after 755 hours

A Reddit user has shared a charming story of his 82-year-old grandmother's 755-hour display of resilience. She used walkthroughs, YouTube videos, and a book to fight her way to the end of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fedex drops amazon contract heres why you shouldnt care mem 4 5
News

Amazon warehouse workers plan to strike during Prime Day

While deal-hungry Amazon customers flock to the site to celebrate Prime Day, its warehouse employees in Shakopee, Minnesota will commemorate the sale in a different way — with a strike. The employees plan to strike to protest what they…
Posted By Emily Price
cell phone companies stop robocalls after fcc vote robo calls header
Mobile

The FCC is going after international robocallers with new measure

The FCC wants to take on the robocalls issue in the U.S. head-on. FCC chairman Ajit Pai announced a measure to ban international robocalls and malicious text messages that spoof caller IDs to appear as local calls and texts.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin
News

Amazon takes another step toward being your home internet provider

Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems filed an application with the FCC on Thursday to obtain permission to launch 3,236 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit. The goal of the satellites would be to cover the majority of the United States…
Posted By Emily Price