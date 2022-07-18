 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Instagram now lets you buy products right through chat

Anita George
By

Instagram’s latest chat feature has nothing to do with chat themes and everything to do with being able to pay for products via direct message.

On Monday, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, announced the new payment-by-chat feature via a tweet.

Now you can make purchases and track orders directly in chats with small businesses on @instagram in the US 🛍https://t.co/8tXA0AkhpQ pic.twitter.com/nFzn7d0YDl

&mdash; Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) July 18, 2022

Essentially, with this new feature, Instagram users can contact a small business via Instagram chat, place an order for a product from that business, and then pay for it all within the chat interface.

According to the official statement announcing the new feature, customers can expect to use the new functionality to “ask questions, make a purchase and track your order.” Payments are completed via Meta Pay and processed by PayPal. Small businesses can expect the new feature to allow them to create and send payment requests, chat with their customers, and receive their payments. Payment requests will include an item description and a listed price.

Two mobile screenshots showing the new Instagram chat payment functionality in action on a white background.
Instagram/Meta

Instagram already has help guides about how to sell products using the new chat payment feature. In those guides, it’s made clear that sellers must have a business account on Instagram and be willing to provide personal information (such as an address and a Social Security number) in order to be eligible to sell via DM. Regarding that personal information, Instagram says it is “required by our payment partner, PayPal. This information won’t be visible or shared on Instagram.”

It’s also worth noting that businesses on Instagram only receive the payment around three to five days after the product has been sent to the buyer and the item’s payment has been marked as “sent” by the seller in the app. Sellers have to mark the payment as “sent” (after sending the product) or they won’t get paid.

Editors' Recommendations

How to show battery percentage on your iPhone

IPhone X Battery Percentage

Prime Video gets a major update on Fire TV and Android

Prime Video app screenshots on Fire TV.

PlayStation makes a big esports play with latest acquisition

playstation repeat esports

Best wireless keyboard deals for July 2022

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Best MacBook deals and sales for July 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

T-Mobile’s 5G and 4G LTE networks are nearly twice as fast as Verizon and AT&T

The T-Mobile logo on a smartphone.

These weird Intel Raptor Lake benchmarks make us question what’s coming

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.

Hurry and save $700 on this 55-inch Sony OLED 4K TV

A 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV hangs over a media center.

God of War Ragnarök: release date, trailer, news, and more

Microsoft Outlook is back online, router to blame for outage

Outlook web app on laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 reveal all but confirmed for August 10

Galaxy Z Flip 3 open with charge port.

Watch Dogs 2 headlines light July lineup for Xbox Game Pass

watch dogs 2 free uplay hackerspace

Apple may soon release supercharged MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max

MacBook Pro laptops.