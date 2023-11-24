While the best cameras on phones might be enough for the average person’s photographical needs, sometimes you need something extra. This is especially the case if you’re a nature photographer or want to create something extra special, almost artistic, with your snaps or are even just the designated family photo person. In all of these cases, you need a “real” camera.

This kind of camera, separate from a phone, has to perform exceptionally well to justify its existence. Otherwise, we’d just use our phones. As a result, photography cameras can be rather expensive. Luckily, today is Black Friday and Black Friday deals typically give us a great reason and time to buy advanced devices like these. We’ve collected the best Nikon Black Friday deals, Canon Black Friday deals, Sony camera Black Friday deals and everything in between. Here are our favorite picks in each category.

Best DSLR camera Black Friday deals

In our DSLR camera explainer, we mentioned that this camera type is — in the minds of many people — synonymous with “professional camera.” (Just for fun, the best Polaroid Black Friday deals are about far as you can go in the other direction.) They’re often large and are likely to utilize interchangeable lenses. Their design, which allows for you to look directly through the lens before snapping a photo, lends to the artistic beauty of the shot. You get to see in real time nearly exactly what that shot will look like. To boost your game up to this level, here are some of the better DSLR deals we’re seeing.

Best action camera Black Friday deals

Action cameras, for the layman, are how we categorize the GoPro and other cameras like it. They’re the type of camera that you might see described as “rugged” and way more likely to have an IPXX rating than they’re less adventurous cousins. We have a list of GoPro Black Friday deals specifically, but if you’re looking for an off-brand option, this is your list. We’ve been feeling the action camera love lately, and figure you might, too, with one of these deals:

Best mirrorless camera Black Friday deals

Quite obviously, these cameras lack mirrors. That means they typically use a digital viewfinder instead of the direct-through-lens view that you get with DSLR cameras. As our mirrorless camera explainer points out, modern digital viewfinders are often better than what you can get from a DSLR, due to digital enhancements. In any event, we’re seeing great deals on this type of camera:

Best point and shoot camera Black Friday deals

Our digital camera buying guide starts with point and shoot cameras, and that’s not really an accident. They’re the type of camera that was hit the hardest by the smartphone camera boom. However, retaining features like zoom lenses make them popular with people that appreciate the craft of photography. Here are the hot point and shoot camera deals we’re seeing this season:

How we chose these Black Friday camera deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Black Friday camera deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Black Friday camera deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Black Friday camera deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

