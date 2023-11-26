Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Cyber Monday sales have started, and that means some sweet Cyber Monday camera deals. Canon is one of the best out there, so we’re happy to report that there are quite a few discounts on Canon camera components.

Canon is a longtime DSLR maker that has made the shift, in recent years, to pull ahead of the rest in the arena of mirrorless cameras. For an example, check out our Canon EOS R6 review. It inspects a high-quality mirrorless camera that shows off their style well.

Lastly, even if you are a Canon camera fan (that’s likely why you’re here) some deals are just too good on other brands. We don’t want you to miss them. So, please consider checking out these Cyber Monday deal compilations from other brands, too: Sony camera Cyber Monday deals, Nikon Cyber Monday deals, and Polaroid Cyber Monday deals.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Best Canon body Cyber Monday deals

Canon cameras across the board are on sale today, with some coming as complete kits and others as “body only” deals. In any event, many of these seasonal sales represent the opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on the Canon camera of your choice. Here are select offers on cameras that are of high quality and high discount:

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR —

Canon EOS R100 4K Video Mirrorless —

Canon EOS R50 4K Video Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Canon EOS 250D / Rebel SL3 DSLR —

Canon EOS RP 4K Video Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Best Canon lens Cyber Monday deals

If you’ve grabbed a “Body Only” camera above or just need a new lens for your existing camera, you can do that at this time as well. Here are deals that represent great savings on quality products:

EF-S 24mm F2.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —

RF 50mm F1.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

EF-M 22mm F2 STM Standard Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —

RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM Wide Angle Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

RF 100-400mm F5.6-I IS USM Telephoto Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

EF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —

RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM Standard Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS Mid-Telephoto Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

How we chose these Canon Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Canon Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Canon Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Editors' Recommendations