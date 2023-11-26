 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Canon Cyber Monday deals: Save on camera bodies and lenses

John Alexander
By
A Canon EOS R6 mirrorless camera set up in the woods.
Hillary K. Grigonis/Digital Trends / .

Cyber Monday sales have started, and that means some sweet Cyber Monday camera deals. Canon is one of the best out there, so we’re happy to report that there are quite a few discounts on Canon camera components.

Canon is a longtime DSLR maker that has made the shift, in recent years, to pull ahead of the rest in the arena of mirrorless cameras. For an example, check out our Canon EOS R6 review. It inspects a high-quality mirrorless camera that shows off their style well.

Lastly, even if you are a Canon camera fan (that’s likely why you’re here) some deals are just too good on other brands. We don’t want you to miss them. So, please consider checking out these Cyber Monday deal compilations from other brands, too: Sony camera Cyber Monday deals, Nikon Cyber Monday deals, and Polaroid Cyber Monday deals.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Best Canon body Cyber Monday deals

Canon EOS R5 lifestyle product photo
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends / .

Canon cameras across the board are on sale today, with some coming as complete kits and others as “body only” deals. In any event, many of these seasonal sales represent the opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on the Canon camera of your choice. Here are select offers on cameras that are of high quality and high discount:

  • Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR —
  • Canon EOS R100 4K Video Mirrorless —
  • Canon EOS R50 4K Video Mirrorless (Body Only) —
  • Canon EOS 250D / Rebel SL3 DSLR —
  • Canon EOS RP 4K Video Mirrorless (Body Only) —
  • Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless (Body Only) —
  • Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Best Canon lens Cyber Monday deals

Canon EF 85mm f1.4L IS lens review
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends / .

If you’ve grabbed a “Body Only” camera above or just need a new lens for your existing camera, you can do that at this time as well. Here are deals that represent great savings on quality products:

  • EF-S 24mm F2.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —
  • RF 50mm F1.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • EF-M 22mm F2 STM Standard Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —
  • RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM Wide Angle Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • RF 100-400mm F5.6-I IS USM Telephoto Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • EF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —
  • RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM Standard Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS Mid-Telephoto Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

How we chose these Canon Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Canon Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Canon Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera is $400 off for Black Friday
sony alpha 7r v mirrorless camera deal best buy november 2023 release render

If you're thinking about getting a new mirrorless camera from this year's Black Friday deals, here's an offer that you shouldn't pass up -- the Sony Alpha 7R V for $3,500, following a $400 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $3,900. It's still not affordable with the savings, but this mirrorless camera will quickly prove that it's worth every single penny. We're not sure how much time remains before its price goes back to normal though, so if you don't want to miss out on what we think will turn out to be one of the most popular Sony camera Black Friday deals, you know what to do -- add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera
Among the benefits of a mirrorless camera is they're less bulky because of the absence of the mirror found in a DSLR, so instead of an optical viewfinder, you'll compose your shots on an electronic viewfinder or an LCD screen, according to our digital camera buying guide. You'll get these with the Sony Alpha 7R V and more, as it's capable of recording 8K 24p/25p and 4K 60p/50p video, and taking 61MP photos. It's powered by the Bionz XR image processor, which can process massive amounts of image data while reducing latency.

Read more
Sony camera Black Friday deals: Save on camera body and lenses
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera

The deals season has officially started and Black Friday deals are coming out of the woodwork to get us items that we might normally pass on. And if there is one company that has been dominating again and again this year, it is Sony. We've seen flush rosters of Sony Black Friday deals, such as Sony headphones and earbuds deals where you can get a pair of headphones for as low as $10. Meanwhile, Black Friday Sony TV deals are getting us up to a thousand dollars off on an 8K TV. So, the big question becomes, what are photographers getting from Sony this year?

We've already seen the Sony brand pop up in the mirrorless and point and shoot categories for our investigation of the best Black Friday camera deals. Now, we wish to go more in depth and see what else we can snag from the brand, including lenses. If you're not set on a Sony, there are great GoPro Black Friday deals, Nikon Black Friday deals, and Canon Black Friday deals available as well.
Best Sony body Black Friday deals

Read more
Nikon Black Friday deals: Save on camera bodies and lenses
Nikon's new 800mm lens for Z-mount cameras.

As we examine Black Friday deals closely, sometimes — much as you do when lining up the perfect shot on your camera — its helps to zoom in and focus on a particular subcategory of deals. We've done this already with Black Friday camera deals, where we ran through a few awesome deals on everything from DSLR to action cameras. Now, we zoom in even further, highlighting deals specifically on Nikon's finest.

The deals covered here include both Nikon camera bodies as well as lenses specific for these cameras. Nikon cameras are noted for their long history of providing quality cameras as well as the wide compatibility of their lenses with their cameras. Peruse the following lists to see some of the finest, in terms of both price and quality, that we're finding in Nikon deals. If you're not a Nikon purest, check out the best Canon Black Friday deals and best Sony camera Black Friday deals, and (just for fun) the best Polaroid Black Friday deals as well.
Best Nikon body Black Friday deals

Read more